Remarkable Stocks Watch List: The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO), Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA), KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

On Tuesday, Shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO), gained 10.35% to $38.92.

The Medicines Company, declared its business and financial results for the third quarter and the nine months ended September 30, 2015.

The Company is developing four potentially class-leading investigational compounds through clinical trials:

A PCSK9 inhibitor (ALN-PCSsc) which is emerging as a potential best-in-class treatment for LDL-C reduction and which is entering phase 2 trials A reverse cholesterol transport promoter (MDCO-216) which in preceding trials showed evidence of rapid, noteworthyreduction of coronary atheroma and which is entering into the proof of concept MILANO PILOT trial A combination of meropenem and a novel beta-lactamase inhibitor (Carbavance®) for gram-negative infections associated with carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae which is presently in phase 3 trials A novel intravenous anesthetic and sedation compound (ABP-700) which may improve the safety and efficiency of anesthesia and conscious sedation and which is anticipated to start phase 2 trials in 2016

The Medicines Company provides medicines for patients in acute and intensive care hospitals worldwide. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention; Cleviprex, an intravenous small molecule calcium channel blocker for blood pressure reduction; Minocin IV, an antibiotic for the treatment of infections due to gram-negative bacteria; Orbactiv for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; PreveLeak, a mechanical vascular and surgical sealant; ready-to-use formulation of Argatroban for the treatment of thrombosis; and Recothrom, a human recombinant thrombin used as an aid to hemostasis, in addition to acute care generic products for acute cardiovascular, surgery and perioperative care, and serious infectious diseases.

Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA), inclined 0.74% to $100.12, during its last trading session.

MasterCard, declared the appointment of Craig Vosburg to president, North America Markets, effective January 1, 2016. This appointment comes as Chris McWilton declared he will leave MasterCard on December 31.

McWilton joined MasterCard in 2003 as corporate controller and was designated chief financial officer in October of the same year. As CFO, McWilton played a critical role in the company’s successful initial public offering (IPO) in May 2006. The MasterCard IPO was the largest domestic IPO of 2006 and the 12th largest domestic IPO in U.S. history at the time.

He was named president of MasterCard Global Accounts in 2007, managing relationships for the companys largest customers. He was then designated president of U.S. Markets in 2009, before assuming North American responsibilities in 2013.

MasterCard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company facilitates the processing of payment transactions, counting authorization, clearing, and settlement, in addition to delivers related products and services.

Finally, Shares of KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR), ended its last trade with 3.11% gain, and closed at $18.90.

Global investment firm KKR and The Chernin Group, declared a multi-faceted partnership that comprises the creation of Emerald Media, a new vehicle to fund investments capitalizing on fast-growing opportunities in the media and entertainment industries across Asia. KKR has committed up to $300 million to the Emerald Media platform from its KKR Asian Fund II and The Chernin Group will join as a minority co-investor. KKR has also attained a significant, minority stake in CA Media, the existing Asian media portfolio of The Chernin Group.

Leading industry veterans Rajesh Kamat and Paul Aiello will jointly head Emerald Media and will be joined by an practiced team of operating executives. Emerald Media will have offices in Mumbai, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Messrs. Kamat and Aiello will continue to manage the CA Media platform, which comprises assets in India (Endemol Shine India, Graphic India, Fluence, and Only Much Louder) and in Indonesia.

Messrs. Kamat and Aiello together have more than 30 years of experience in the media and entertainment industries in Asia. They bring a unique blend of operational and investment acumen to their business approach. Mr. Aiello is the current Group CEO of CA Media, the former CEO of News Corp.’s Star TV Asia, and former Head of TMT investment banking at Morgan Stanley Asia. Mr. Kamat is presently the Group COO of CA Media and was formerly COO of Viacom18 Group and CEO of Colors.

KKR & Co. L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, administration buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, and middle market investments.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.

