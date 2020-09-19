Remarkable Stocks in Review: ING Groep NV (ADR) (NYSE:ING), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX), Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK)

On Tuesday, Shares of ING Groep NV (ADR) (NYSE:ING), lost -2.23% to $14.44.

The FIDO, an industry consortium launched in 2013 to revolutionize online security with open standards for simpler, stronger authentication, recently declared results from the most recent round of FIDO 1.0 certifications. Among the 72 products now available to the marketplace are the first FIDO Certified iOS products from Egis, Nok Nok Labs, and Samsung SDS, together with a line-up of smartphones from the worlds leading OEMs. With a rich array of client and server options for Android, iOS, web and applications, consumers, Relying Parties and Service Providers have many choices to adopt FIDO authentication now.

FIDO members, and others, leverage open FIDO standards for Android, Apple, iOS and Touch ID to use FIDO authentication in devices, services and applications instead of passwords. The top 10 smartphone OEMs are represented in the FIDO Alliance or among FIDO Certified products in an emerging, powerful ecosystem that makes it easy to move away from username and password authentication to universal, interoperable FIDO authentication. Newly certified FIDO 1.0 products comprise FIDO applications, authenticators and servers from DDS, Goodix, Feitian, Hypersecu, LG Electronics, Neowave, Nok Nok Labs, Samsung, Samsung SDS, and Sony.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates through Retail Netherlands; Retail Belgium; Retail Germany; Retail Rest of World; and Commercial Banking segments.

Shares of CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX), inclined 0.44% to $27.55, during its last trading session.

Frank Lonegro, CSX Corporation (CSX) executive vice president and chief financial officer, will address Bairds 2015 Industrial Conference in Chicago, Tuesday, November 10, at 7:30 a.m. Central time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

CSX Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. It offers traditional rail services, and transports intermodal containers and trailers. The company transports crushed stone, sand and gravel, metal, phosphate, fertilizer, food, consumer, agricultural, automotive, paper, and chemical products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, in addition to exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Finally, Shares of Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK), ended its last trade with 12.19% gain, and closed at $0.785.

Halcón Resources Corporation, declared that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on shares of its 5.75% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock equal to accrued dividends for the three months ending November 30, 2015.

Halcón will pay the dividend on December 1, 2015 to holders of record on November 13, 2015. The dividend payments totaling about $3.5 million will be paid in cash.

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, is engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests the Bakken/Three Forks Formations comprising about 129,000 net acres of area in North Dakota; and East Texas Eagle Ford Formations covering about 101,000 acres of area in Brazos, Burleson, and Robertson counties.

