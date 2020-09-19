Notable Stocks: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY), FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE), General Growth Properties Inc (NYSE:GGP)

On Wednesday, Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY), lost -0.68% to $65.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, declared that they have entered into a partnership agreement with The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins as part of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Immuno-Oncology Rare Population Malignancy (I-O RPM) program in the U.S. The I-O RPM research program is a multi-institutional initiative with academic-based cancer centers focused on the clinical investigation of immuno-oncology therapeutics as potential treatment options for patients with high risk, poor prognostic cancers, defined as a rare population malignancy.

As part of the I-O RPM program, Bristol-Myers Squibb and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center will conduct a range of early phase clinical studies and Bristol-Myers Squibb will fund positions within The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine fellowship program.

“Johns Hopkins has been a long-time collaborator with Bristol-Myers Squibb in immuno-oncology research,” said Laura Bessen, M.D., head of U.S. Medical, Bristol-Myers Squibb. “We look forward to working with them as part of the I-O RPM research program as we continue to advance the science in this innovative field of cancer research and development, particularly among subpopulations of patients with high risk, poor prognostic cancers.”

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It provides chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules, and biologics in various therapeutic areas, counting virology comprising human immunodeficiency virus infection (HIV); oncology; neuroscience; immunoscience; and cardiovascular.

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE), inclined 0.91% to $30.99, during its last trading session.

FirstEnergy Corp. declared that President and Chief Executive Officer Charles E. Jones will make a presentation to investors at the Edison Electric Institute Financial Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2015. The presentation is planned to start at about 10:30 a.m. EST.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its auxiliaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates fossil, coal-fired, nuclear, oil and natural gas, wind and solar power, and hydroelectric generating facilities.

Finally, Shares of General Growth Properties Inc (NYSE:GGP), ended its last trade with -0.07% loss, and closed at $28.68.

General Growth Properties, stated results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2015.

Financial Results

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2015

Comparable net operating income (“Same Store NOI”) raised 5.1% to $560 million from $533 million in the preceding year period.

Company earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Company EBITDA”) raised 5.6% to $526 million from $498 million in the preceding year period.

Company funds from operations (“Company FFO”) per share raised 9.6% to $0.36 per diluted share from $0.33 per diluted share in the preceding year period. Company FFO raised 10.5% to $341 million from $308 million in the preceding year period.

Net income attributable to common stockholders, which is influenced primarily by depreciation expense, gain on changes in control of investment properties and other and unmerged real estate associates- gain on investment, was $120 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, as contrast to net income of $71 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the preceding year period.

General Growth Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It engages in owning, managing, leasing, and redeveloping high-quality regional malls. General Growth Properties, Inc is based in Chicago, Illinois.

