Notable Active Stock’s News Update: Sprint (NYSE:S), Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW), Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB), Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

On Friday, Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)s shares inclined 4.94% to $4.25.

Boost Mobile, part of the Sprint Prepaid Group, Boost Mobile is rewarding customers with what they want most, more high-speed data without paying more. That’s right! Boost Mobile offers the only data plans that grow without spending a single cent more.

Boost Mobile customers can earn up to 3GB more high-speed data for their monthly plan by making on-time payments. Every third on-time payment earns an extra 500MB of high-speed data. Customers can earn up to 3GB of high-speed data after 18 on-time payments. After 18 on-time payments customers will get a $35 plan with 5GB of high-speed data or a $45 plan with 8GB of high-speed.

In addition to new plans and for a limited time3 only, new and existing customers can get a 4G LTE smartphone starting at $19.99 (plus tax) at participating Boost Mobile exclusive retail stores and select independent wireless dealer locations nationwide. For the complete list of smartphones and to participating stores, visit www.boostmobile.com/in-store-offers/.

Sprint Corporation, through its auxiliaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW)s shares gained 3.42% to $44.45.

Synthace and Dow AgroSciences LLC, a wholly owned partner of The Dow Chemical Company (DOW), recently declare they have reached a research partnership to optimize technology by accelerating development of fermentation-based production of crop protection products.

The partnership comprises a multi-seat enterprise license giving Dow AgroSciences access to Syntheses’ Antha software tools. As part of the agreement, Synthace’s advanced tools and software will be used to support development of superior microbial production strains at Dow AgroSciences. This partnership brings together expertise in natural products from both companies to enable new approaches for accelerated product development.

This partnership supports the ability of Dow AgroSciences to use the power of nature in conjunction with fermentation technology, to produce and develop solutions for farmers. These types of products prevent pest infestation and control disease to enhance crop yields. Applying automated strain engineering enables quicker development of new microbial production hosts in the lab which can expedite development of fermentation processes for new products. Farmers win as new solutions can be brought to market more quickly. Dr. Tim Fell, Chief Executive Officer of Synthace, commented, “Antha is a platform that links research, development and biomanufacturing. We look forward to employing it with Dow AgroSciences to optimize tools and processes that enable them to continue to boost bottom-line performance.”

The Dow Chemical Company manufactures and supplies products that are used primarily as raw materials in the manufacture of customer products and services worldwide. It operates through Agricultural Sciences, Consumer Solutions, Infrastructure Solutions, Performance Materials & Chemicals, and Performance Plastics segments. The Agricultural Sciences segment provides crop protection and seed/plant biotechnology products and technologies, urban pest administration solutions and healthy oils, insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, and seeds.

At the end of Fridays trade, Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)s shares surged 12.48% to $6.13.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., (PACB) a pioneer and leader in long-read sequencing using Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT(R) Technology, declared that its technology will be featured in 36 presentations at next weeks American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) 2015 annual meeting taking place in Baltimore, Maryland.

The company will also display its new instrument, the Sequel(TM) System, which was launched yesterday. The Sequel System provides higher throughput, more scalability, a reduced footprint and lower sequencing project costs contrast to the PacBio(R) RS II System, while maintaining the existing benefits of the companys SMRT Technology.

The company will host a workshop titled Addressing Hidden Heritability through Long-Read Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing on Wednesday, October 7 from 1-2:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the Sheraton Inner Harbor Hotel, Baltimore. The event will be hosted by Michael Hunkapiller and Jonas Korlach from Pacific Biosciences, and comprise talks by Richard Gibbs from Baylor College of Medicine and Richard Wilson from Washington University in St. Louis.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The company provides single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology platform, which enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes.

Nokia Corporation (ADR) (NYSE:NOK), ended its Fridays trading session with 3.44% gain, and closed at $6.91.

Nokia declared that Nokias Board of Directors has resolved on a directed issuance of a maximum amount of 141 581 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company to Nokia employees participating in the Employee Share Purchase Plan 2014. The one-year cycle of the Employee Share Purchase Plan 2014 ended on July 31, 2015.

Under the terms and conditions of the Employee Share Purchase Plan 2014 Nokia will offer one matching share for every two shares purchased under the plan which the participant still held as at July 31, 2015. The shares are issued without consideration. As the issued shares are held by the company, the total number of the companys outstanding shares does not change as a consequence of the share issuance. The shares will be delivered to the employees in October 2015.

Nokia Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, provides network infrastructure and related services in Finland, the United States, Japan, China, India, the Russian Federation, Germany, Taiwan, Indonesia, Italy, and internationally.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.