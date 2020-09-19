News Recap: JPMorgan Chase & Co., (NYSE:JPM), Weight Watchers International, (NYSE:WTW), Crestwood Equity Partners, (NYSE:CEQP)

On Wednesday, Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), gained 2% to $67.45.

Five early-stage companies from Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties will receive $300,000 in funding from the Innovation Fund Macomb Community College, Powered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Innovation Fund is a $2.7 million effort to stimulate economic development and job growth among promising Detroit-area entrepreneurs and next-stage companies with high-growth potential. Funding is offered by Macomb Community College’s Planned Fund and JPMorgan Chase, as part of the company’s $100 million commitment to Detroit’s economic recovery.

“The Innovation Fund is an important new way in which the college can directly support economic development while providing a different type of learning experience for our students,” said Dr. James Jacobs, president, Macomb Community College. “While classroom education is still important, education delivered in the workplace in partnership with the economic drivers in our community and region positions our students and business community with a unique advantage.”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset Administration. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash administration and payment solutions to small businesses; and residential mortgages and home equity loans, in addition to provides credit cards, payment services, payment processing services, and auto and student loans.

Shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW), inclined 11.34% to $26.61, during its last trading session, after administration made optimistic comments about the companys future at the Global Consumer & Retail conference last night.

The company, which provides weight administration services worldwide, is confident on its future growth as it recently lifted its full year 2015 earnings outlook to a range between 64 cents and 74 cents a share, up from its previous range of 57 cents and 72 cents a share.

A month ago, media proprietor Oprah Winfrey declared that she is investing in the company, paying $43.2 million to take a 10% stake.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. provides weight administration services worldwide. The company operates through North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other segments. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, exercise, and behavioral tools and approaches.

Finally, Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP), ended its last trade with -0.90% loss, and closed at $2.21.

The stock closed at a distance of -14.25% from 20-day simple moving average. In the last trading session, the stock’s price moved -46.25% below its 200-day moving average. The stock is presently trading -12.51% below its SMA 50.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides midstream solutions to customers in the crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas sectors of the energy industry in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and NGL and Crude Services.

