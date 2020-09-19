Most Active Stocks Short Term Price Target Update: Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), traded at gained 0.06% and is priced at $231.77, on Thursday. The company holds the market capitalization of $30.06B

In the last five days of trading, the company has gained about 10.85% while it has declined over -5.84% in the past 1 month.

The 50 and 20 days moving average for the company is -1.91% and 7.04% respectively. A total volume of 4,496,843 shares was traded across the day, as compared to its average daily volume of 4.89M shares. The 52 week low and high for the company is $181.40 and $286.65 respectively.

The mean estimate for the short term price target for Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stands at $286.47 according to 15 Analysts. The higher price target estimate for the stock has been calculated at $450.00 while the lower price target estimate is at $180.00.

Analysts mean recommendation for the stock is 2.70. This number is based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy recommendation while 5 represents a Strong Sell.

News Report:

Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), is adjusting its popular but controversial Model S referral program as it extends it through the end of the year, according to mercurynews

We have adjusted the terms of the program in response to the feedback we received, Tesla said Thursday in an email to Model S and Model X owners.

The incentive program was devised as a low-cost way to amplify word-of-mouth among owners who already promote Tesla to their family and friends. When the experimental program, which offered $1,000 discounts to buyers and $1,000 vouchers to customers making referrals, was declared in July, it was set to end on Oct. 31. Now the referring owners will be trying to win unique experiences. Mercurynews added

Under the new program, the person with the most referrals per region North America, Europe and Asia will receive a P90D Model S with super-fast Ludicrous mode, plus an all- expenses paid trip to the Model 3 unveiling event in March with VIP access. The first to reach 10 referrals per region will receive a free Powerwall home battery with installation. Five or more referrals gets a VIP invitation to the opening of the Gigafactory near Reno, Nevada, next year. Mercurynews Report

Company Summary:

Tesla Motors, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, electric vehicle powertrain components, and stationary energy storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally.

