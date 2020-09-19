Hottest Stocks Now: Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP), Speed Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPDC)

During Friday’s Morning trade, Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), gained 0.33% to $58.14.

Texas Instruments, declared the industrys first on-chip solution supporting both analog and digital position sensors. The new TMS320F28379D and TMS320F28379S microcontrollers (MCUs) are an expansion to TIs C2000™ Delfino™ MCU portfolio and, when combined with DesignDRIVE Position Manager technology, enable simple interfacing to position sensors. This solution improves system performance by concluding the decode tasks on-chip and reducing the communication latency, enabling faster control loop performance. In addition, it allows developers to decrease system cost by reducing the board area required in FPGA or ASIC-based solutions. Position Manager gives developers access to the base functionality needed to interface to EnDat2.2, BiSS-C, Resolver and SIN/COS sensors, saving time in development, support and testing. Based on the real-time control architecture of TIs C2000 MCUs, the DesignDRIVE platform is ideal for the development of industrial inverter and servo drives used in robotics, computer numerical control machinery (CNC), elevators, materials conveyance, transportation and other industrial manufacturing applications.

Eliminate a complex stage of the industrial drives development cycle

DesignDRIVE is a single hardware and software platform that makes it easy for engineers to develop and evaluate solutions for a variety of industrial drive and servo topologies. Position Manager, a new technology within DesignDRIVE, allows developers to interface easily with digital and analog position sensors. The TMS320F28379D and TMS320F28379S MCUs are the first MCUs within the C2000 portfolio to support the Position Manager technology on-chip. As a key part of DesignDRIVE solutions, Position Manager allows industrial drives system designers to eliminate the engineering effort needed to develop, support and maintain the FGPAs or ASICs required to connect to these sensors recently.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power administration products to enhance the efficiency of powered devices using battery administration solutions, portable power conversion devices, power supply controls, and point-of-load products.

Shares of Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP), inclined 0.09% to $46.13, during its current trading session.

Valero Energy Partners, declared the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,250,000 common units representing limited partner interests at a public offering price of $46.25 per common unit. In connection with the offering, the Partnership granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 637,500 common units. The offering is predictable to close on November 24, 2015, subject to certain closing conditions.

The Partnership anticipates to receive gross proceeds (before underwriters discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses) of about $196,562,500 million (or about $226,046,875 million if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional common units), counting our general partners proportionate capital contribution to maintain its 2% general partner interest in the Partnership and after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. The Partnership anticipates to use the net proceeds from this offering for general partnership purposes, which may comprise funding future acquisitions, investments and other capital expenditures, and repayment of its outstanding indebtedness.

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets in the United States. Its assets comprise crude oil and refined petroleum products pipeline and terminal systems, counting Port Arthur logistics system, McKee products system, Memphis logistics system, Three Rivers Crude System, and Wynnewood Products System located in the Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Valero Energy Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Valero Energy Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Finally, Shares of Speed Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPDC), gained 12.25%, and is now trading at $0.0898.

Speed Commerce, Inc. (SPDC), a leading provider of ecommerce technology and omni-channel solutions for retailers, stated financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2015.

Fiscal Q2 2016 Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter

Net revenues raised 36% to $31.3 million

Adjusted gross profit margin was 17.1% contrast to 23.9%

Adjusted EBITDA was $(0.6) million contrast to $2.6 million

Net loss from ongoing operations was $26.0 million or $(0.32) per diluted share as compared to a loss of $1.9 million or $(0.06) per diluted share

Fiscal Q2 2016 Financial Results from Ongoing Operations

Net revenues in the fiscal second quarter of 2016 raised 36% to $31.3 million contrast to $23.1 million in the year-ago quarter. The improvement was due to the inclusion of Fifth Gear, which was attained in the third quarter of fiscal 2015.

Adjusted gross profit margin was 17.1% contrast to 23.9% in the year-ago quarter (see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” below for further negotiation about this and other non-GAAP measures). The decrease was due to higher operating costs in the company’s Ohio fulfillment center.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $(0.6) million contrast to $2.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Net loss from ongoing operations was $26.0 million or $(0.32) per diluted share, contrast to a loss of $1.9 million or $(0.06) per diluted share in the year-ago quarter. This net loss comprises the impact of a $17.3 million pre-tax non-cash charge related to the impairment of goodwill and intangibles recognized during the second quarter of fiscal year 2016.

Speed Commerce, Inc. provides e-commerce and fulfillment services to retailers and manufacturers in the United States and Canada. It offers Web platform development and hosting, order administration, fulfillment, logistics, and contact center services, which provide customers with transaction-based services and information administration tools.

You may also like

Afternoon Alert: Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET), Fire Eye In…Afternoon stocks overview: American Airlines Group…Afternoon Stocks Alert: Bio Marin Pharmaceutical I…Afternoon Trade Watch: Builders First Source, Inc….Afternoon Trade buzz: Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (…Active Stocks: Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYS…Remarkable Stocks Buzz: NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ…These Stocks: Mann Kind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD),…Remarkable Trending Stocks: Met life Inc (NYSE:MET…