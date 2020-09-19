Friday’s Trade Stocks Roundup: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR), Jarden (NYSE:JAH)

On Friday, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB)s shares declined -2.77% to $101.97.

Facebook Inc (FB) has 68.70% institutional ownership while its EPS ratio was 0.95. The company has 2.26 billion shares outstanding while market capitalization of the company was $295.50 billion. Price to book ratio was -7.23. Net profit margin of the company was 28.30% while gross profit margin was 82.60%. Stock volatility for the month was booked as 1.99% while for the week was recorded as 2.20%.

Jyske Bank downgraded the shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a “Buy” rating to “Sell” rating in a research report published on Friday morning.

Out of 28 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 27 rate it “Buy”, 1 “Sell”, while 0 “Hold”. This means 96% are positive. $146 is the highest target while $88 is the lowest. The $114.63 average target is 12.42% above recently’s ($101.97) stock price.

Facebook, Inc. is a social networking company. The Company is engaged in developing products that enables users to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers.

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)s shares gained 4.75% to $3.53, as a pop in oil prices gives some energy and related stocks a boost Friday’s afternoon.

Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) has the market capitalization of $1.20 billion. The stock has P/B ratio of 0.28 while EPS was $-1.79. 355.45 million shares were outstanding. Net profit margin of the Company was -34.60% while its gross profit margin was 99.10%. Share of the company moved above its SMA 50 with 6.25%. ROE ratio was -11.90% while ROI was 2.80%.

Oil prices were trading in the green following data from oilfield services company Baker Hughes (BHI) showing the U.S rig count dropped by 16 for the week ended October 30, Reuters reports. This brings the total rig count down to 578, the least since 2010.

Denbury Resources Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company’s operations are focused in two operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions.

At the end of Friday’s trade, Jarden Corp (NYSE:JAH)s shares surged 0.61% to $44.80.

Jarden Corp (JAH) has market capitalization of $9.81 billion. Its current ratio was 2.10 while its shares were below its 50 days simple moving average with -10.90%. The company offered earning per share of $1.13 while its 220.35 million shares were outstanding. Stock volatility for the week was 3.35% while for the month it was shown at 2.60%.

In a recent survey, 7 analysts were expecting an average of $1.32 earnings per share for Jarden Corporation Jah, for the 4 quarter of the fiscal year ending In 2016.

In 2016. Among the analysts, the highest EPS was $1.39 and the lowest was $1.23. This represents a 9.52% change for the EPS stated for the same quarter in the prior year. This equates to the consensus earnings growth estimate for the last 12 months, and should not be mistaken for a long term growth estimate.

Jarden Corporation (Jarden) is a global consumer products company. The Company operates in three primary business segments: Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions and Outdoor Solutions.