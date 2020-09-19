Friday’s Trade News Report on: Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ), Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH)

On Friday, Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ)s shares declined -3.15% to $30.10.

WPZ has 33.70% institutional ownership while its EPS ratio was 0.22. The company has 586.73 million shares outstanding while market capitalization of the company was $18.10 billion. Price to book ratio was 0.79. Net profit margin of the company was -2.20%. Stock volatility for the month was booked as 4.32% while for the week was recorded as 4.66%.

The mean estimate for the short term price target for Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) stands at $55.00 according to 12 Analysts. The higher price target estimate for the stock has been calculated at $66.00 while the lower price target estimate is at $44.00.

Analysts mean recommendation for the stock is 2.10. This number is based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy recommendation while 5 represents a Strong Sell.

Williams Partners L.P., formerly Access Midstream Partners, L.P., owns, operates, develops and acquires natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil gathering systems, and other midstream energy assets.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)s shares dropped -0.35% to $94.02.

RCL Its past 5-day performance at -1.55%. So far in 2015, the company has a year-to-date performance of 14.06%. The stock, as of last close, traded 43.79% up from its 52 week low and was -6.35% below its 52 week high. Its latest closing price was 13.01% above the SMA200 while the distance from SMA 50 and SMA 20 was -0.31% and -3.40% respectively.

The mean estimate for the short term price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stands at $101.88 according to 22 Analysts. The higher price target estimate for the stock has been calculated at $120.00 while the lower price target estimate is at $65.41.

Analysts mean recommendation for the stock is 2.10. This number is based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy recommendation while 5 represents a Strong Sell.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (Royal Caribbean) is a cruise company. The Company owns various brands, such as Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Pullmantur, Azamara Club Cruises, CDF Croisieres de France and a 50% joint venture interest in TUI Cruises.

At the end of Friday’s trade, Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH)s shares surged 1.18% to $14.20.

SNH has market capitalization of $3.37 billion. Its shares were below its 50 days simple moving average with -8.30%. The company offered earning per share of $0.74 while its 237.47 million shares were outstanding. YTD performance of the company was -35.78%. Stock volatility for the week was 1.12% while for the month it was shown at 2.01%.

The mean estimate for the short term price target for Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) stands at $16.67 according to 6 Analysts. The higher price target estimate for the stock has been calculated at $18.00 while the lower price target estimate is at $14.00.

Analysts mean recommendation for the stock is -3.20. This number is based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy recommendation while 5 represents a Strong Sell.

Senior Housing Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments. The first segment includes triple net senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and dining services for residents.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.

You may also like

Remarkable Stocks News Analysis: Wells Fargo …Remarkable Stocks News Review: AT&T;, (NYSE:T)…Most Active Stocks Now: UnitedHealth Group Incorpo…Hottest Stocks Now: SeaDrill Limited, (NYSE:SDRL),…Three Active stocks among hottest: ArcelorMittal, …Sizzling Stocks Update: Chesapeake Energy Corporat…Hot Stock to Observe: Aeterna Zentaris, (NASDAQ:AE…Active Stock to Observe: American Capital, (NASDAQ…Trending Stock to Observe: Ambev, (NYSE:ABEV), Joh…