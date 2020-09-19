Fresh Stocks News Review: Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), MagneGas (NASDAQ:MNGA), Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK)

On Tuesday, Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)s shares declined -0.60% to $47.69.

Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) has 92.90% institutional ownership while its EPS ratio was 3.75. The company has 205.97 million shares outstanding while market capitalization of the company was $9.88 billion. Price to book ratio was 3.10. Net profit margin of the company was 0.10% while gross profit margin was 84.40%. Stock volatility for the month was booked as 4.54% while for the week was recorded as 3.23%.

Harley-Davidson, third-quarter 2015 diluted earnings per share were $0.69 contrast to EPS of $0.69 in the year-ago period. Third-quarter net income was $140.3 million on merged revenue of $1.32 billion contrast to net income of $150.1 million on merged revenue of $1.30 billion in the year-ago period.

Dealer new motorcycle sales were down 1.4 percent worldwide for the third quarter contrast to the year-ago period, with sales down 2.5 percent in the U.S. and up 0.9 percent internationally.

The company intends to fund the raised demand-driving actions by reallocating existing spending. Harley-Davidson anticipates to incur one-time expenses of about $30 million to $35 million in the fourth quarter of 2015, primarily for employee separation and reorganization costs related to this reallocation.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The Company operates in two segments: the Motorcycles & Related Products (Motorcycles) segment and the Financial Services segment.

MagneGas Corporation (NASDAQ:MNGA)s shares dropped -1.69% to $1.16.

MagneGas Corporation (MNGA) has the market capitalization of $47.81 million. The stock has P/B ratio of 3.14 while EPS was $-0.23. Institutional ownership of the company was 2.10% while 41.22 million shares were outstanding. Share of the company moved above its SMA 50 with 12.29%. ROE ratio was -56.30% while ROI was -43.10%.

MagneGas Corporation, declared that its cutting fuel has again been selected by industry experts as the fuel of choice for five major demolition projects in Florida. MagneGas2® fuel is being used for the steel cutting portion of the projects which involve two separate demolition companies. The projects are both long and short term and in various stages of work in progress, with various amounts of steel cutting required.

The five demolition and reconstruction projects range in scope from hotels, resorts and other structures to roadways & bridges, and cover both the private, public and military sectors. Together with the formerly declared Pier demolition in St. Petersburg, MagneGas2® is now being used in 6 of the top 10 demolition projects in the Central Florida area, based on Company estimates.

MagneGas Corporation is an alternative energy company. The Company creates and produces hydrogen-based alternative fuel through the gasification of carbon-rich liquids, counting certain liquids and liquid wastes. The Company has two products: a fuel called MagneGas and the machines that produce that gas known as, Plasma Arc Flow System. It has developed a process, which transforms various types of liquid waste through a plasma arc machine.

At the end of Tuesday’s trade, Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)s shares dipped -2.25% to $26.94.

Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCK) Its past 5-day performance at 0.86%. So far in 2015, the company has a year-to-date performance of -20.11%. The stock, as of last close, traded 15.03% up from its 52 week low and was -27.91% below its 52 week high. Its latest closing price was -8.01% below the SMA200 while the distance from SMA 50 and SMA 20 was 3.45% and 2.14% respectively.

Discovery Communications, Inc. (Discovery) is a media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, counting pay-TV, free-to-air and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.

