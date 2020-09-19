Eye-Catching U.S Stocks: Sunedison Inc (NYSE:SUNE), General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Net Element International Inc (NASDAQ:NETE)

On Friday, Shares of Sunedison Inc (NYSE:SUNE), gained 3.72% to $3.35.

SunEdison, develops, manufactures, and sells silicon wafers to the semiconductor industry. SunEdison, Inc. is soaring on the news Tuesday that the company is planning to offload about 400 megawatts of solar power capacity in India for around $350 million, Reuters reports. After closing Mondays trading session at $3.00, SunEdison opened 13.33% higher on Tuesday at $3.40 and is experiencing heavy volume.

Sun Edison, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells silicon wafers to the semiconductor industry. The company operates through three segments: Solar Energy, Terra Form Power, and Semiconductor Materials.

Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), declined -0.03% to $30.35, during its last trading session.

General Electric Company, declared that it has accomplished the sale of its Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) consumer finance business, representing aggregate ending net investment (ENI) of about US $4.3 billion, to a consortium made up of Värde Partners, KKR and Deutsche Bank.

“We are happy to complete the sale of our consumer lending business in A&NZ,” said Keith Sherin, GE Capital chairman and CEO. “Combined with the recently declared agreement to sell our commercial lending business in A&NZ, this is a big step in the complete exit of GE Capital from the region,” added Sherin.

As formerly declared, GE is embarking on a strategy to focus on its high-value industrial businesses and is selling most GE Capital assets. GE and its Board of Directors have determined that current market conditions are favorable to pursue disposition of these assets. GE will retain the financing verticals that relate to GE’s industrial businesses.

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and financial services company worldwide. The company’s Power and Water segment offers gas, steam and aero derivative turbines, nuclear reactors, generators, combined cycle systems, controls, and related services; wind turbines; and water treatment services and equipment.

Finally, Shares of Net Element International Inc (NASDAQ:NETE), ended its last trade with 10.00% gain, and closed at $0.154.

See Thru Equity, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small cap and microcap public companies, declared that it has issued a company update on Net Element, Inc. (NETE).

The note is available here: NETE November 2015 Update Note. See Thru Equity is an approved equity research contributor on Thomson First Call, Capital IQ, Fact Set, and Zacks. The report will be available on these platforms. The firm also contributes its estimates to Thomson Estimates, the leading estimates platform on Wall Street.

Net Element continued to report rapid top line growth in 3Q15, with revenues rising to $12.68mn, up about 110% from 3Q14 revenues of $6.03mn. Net Elements 3Q15 revenues comprised of $7.83mn in US transaction processing, $2.80mn in Mobile Payments, and $2.05mn in online payments from Pay Online. During 3Q15, NETE stated EPS of ($0.07), a modest improvement from the year ago period. We note that 3Q15 marked the first full period of results that comprised Pay Online, a leader in online transaction processing services and payment technology with over 10mn active consumers and thousands of merchants in the Russian Federation, Europe and Asia, according to Net Element. We are maintaining our 12 month price target on NETE of $5.17 per share, stated Ajay Tandon, CEO of See Thru Equity.

Net Element, Inc., a global payments-as-a-service, operates as a technology provider with an integrated mobile and transactional services platform serving emerging market clients. The company, through its partner, TOT Group, Inc., operates Unified Payments that processes cashless transactions for card-present or card-not-present transactions, counting point-of-sale (POS), mobile POS (mPOS), EMV, near field communication, Apple Pay, Internet businesses, service-oriented businesses, and mail order/telephone order merchants, in addition to processes other cashless transactions, counting checks and direct debits.