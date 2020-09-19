Active Stocks Watch List: Mas Tec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ), Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK), Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

On Wednesday, Shares of Mas Tec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ), gained 5.05% to $18.10.

MasTec, declared 2015 third quarter financial results and updated its guidance for the balance of the year.

Third quarter 2015 revenue reduced 15.5% to $1.1 billion contrast to $1.3 billion for the preceding year quarter. Third quarter 2015 net income from ongoing operations was $7.4 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, contrast to net income from ongoing operations of $49.1 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2014. Third quarter 2015 results comprise about $0.14 per diluted share for non-operating and non-core charges not comprised in preceding year results, composed primarily of Audit committee investigation related costs, WesTower acquisition integration costs, a project loss related to a non-controlled joint venture and a settlement charge from a court mandated mediation related to a 2013 project dispute.

Third quarter 2015 adjusted net income from ongoing operations, a non-GAAP measure, was $20.4 million contrast to $52.0 million in 2014. Third quarter 2015 ongoing operations adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $0.26, contrast to $0.60 last year. Third quarter 2015 ongoing operations adjusted EBITDA, also a non-GAAP measure, was $91.1 million contrast to $138.3 million in 2014.

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK), declined -0.76% to $44.20, during its last trading session.

Liberty Global plc, is introducing its next-generation WiFi and telephony gateway, which will deliver an impeccable in-home WiFi internet experience for its customers. We are deploying the gateway, which comprises both a data modem and a WiFi router, on a wide scale basis across our European operations to deliver a superior in-home connectivity that is fast, reliable and seamless. The device will enable broadband download speeds of up to 1 Gbps across our existing EuroDOCSIS 3.0 platform.

Doron Hacmon, Managing Director, Products and Online Media Group, Liberty Global, said, “Our next-generation WiFi and telephony gateway enables us to maximise the impact of our high-speed fiber networks across Europe by giving our customers a better, faster and even more reliable internet experience. Our customers rightly demand seamless WiFi connectivity both in and out of the home, and we will continue to focus relentlessly on providing them with a best-in-class experience, wherever they happen to be.”

The new WiFi and telephony gateway is now available to Telenet customers in Belgium and UPC customers in Romania and will be introduced by the rest of our operating companies in Europe in the coming months.

The launch of the next-generation WiFi and telephony gateway marks the first time that Liberty Global has designed a universal, locally-branded broadband product to be rolled out across its European and Latin American markets. Liberty Global has developed the device in close partnership with the manufacturers Arris and Compal. The device is powered by software developed by Celeno, which enables it to optimize the highest possible speeds over WiFi to multiple devices.

Liberty Global plc, together with its auxiliaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services in Europe, Chile, Puerto Rico, and internationally. The company offers various residential services, counting video services comprising basic and premium programming, which can be viewed on the television and Internet connected devices; electronic programming guide, high definition (HD) channels, digital video recorder (DVR), and HD DVR services; video-on-demand, set-top boxes, pay-per-view programming, and programming in three-dimensional format services, in addition to television applications that allow access to programming on laptops, smart phones, and tablets; and entertainment, sports, movies, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels.

Finally, Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN), ended its last trade with -0.42% loss, and closed at $45.15.

Tyson Foods, will hold its fiscal fourth quarter 2015 earnings conference call Monday, Nov. 23, at 9 a.m. Eastern (8 a.m. Central).

Tyson Foods, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, produces, distributes, and markets chicken, beef, pork, prepared foods, and related allied products worldwide. The company breeds and raises chickens; and processes live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products. It also processes live fed cattle, and live market hogs and allied products; fabricates pork and dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal cuts and case-ready products; and sells hides and meats.

