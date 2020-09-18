On Tuesday, Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)s shares showed no change to $3.52.

Sprint (NYSE:S) and Youth Guidance declared #Sprint4Change, a unique learning experience developed to assist Chicago High School Students who are passionate about the arts achieve their dreams. The #Sprint4Change program has been designed as an all-day music experience to assist students discover their passion and motivate them to strive for higher education.

The #Sprint4Change program taking place next Monday, December 21, 2015 will focus on the music industry. These students will have a one-of-a-kind learning experience as they create and produce their own song with professionals at the Chicago Recording Company. The students will be learning about music theory, song arrangement, music business, performance techniques and more by renowned music industry professionals like Danny Leake and Donald Lawrence before they end their night at the legendary House of Blues to experience first-hand what it takes to put on a concert.

“Students involved with Youth Guidance have such a bright future ahead of them and we need to assist them connect with more mentors,” said Tracy Nolan, Sprint President and General Manager of Illinois and Wisconsin. “Networking is key to young millennials and if there is anything we can do to assist them succeed, I promise we will.”

Sprint Corporation, through its auxiliaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Corning Incorporated (GLW) declared that the Ford GT supercar is the first production vehicle to use Corning® Gorilla® Glass for Automotive in a windshield. Ford is also using the lightweight, tough and optically advantaged glass for two other applications within the car, saving more than 12 pounds of vehicle weight.

The innovative Ford GT windshield a collaborative effort between Ford and Corning comprises three layers: Gorilla Glass for Automotive as the inner layer, a plastic adhesive interlayer, and annealed soda lime glass as the outside layer.

Pound for pound, Gorilla Glass for Automotive can achieve more than five times the strength of standard window glass. This strength assists protect the windshield and make it thinner and lighter, while also providing outstanding optical advantages.

Weight reduction is a key means for automakers to meet increasingly stringent fuel economy and carbon dioxide emissions regulations. Lightweight windows can also improve handling and driving performance by lowering the car`s center of gravity. Unlike conventional float glass, Gorilla Glass for Automotive has no optical draw lines, making it ideal for steep windshield applications like the GT. Ford is also using Gorilla Glass for the rear window and as an acoustic separation wall in the bulkhead.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

Joy Global Inc. manufactures and services mining equipment for the extraction of coal, copper, iron ore, oil sands, gold, and other minerals. It operates in two segments, Underground Mining Machinery and Surface Mining Equipment.