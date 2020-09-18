BREAKING NEWS (Get an iPhone 6s for $1 This Weekend): Hot News Update: Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) & Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) & Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Apple’s iPhone 6s is on sale for just $1.

Customers who shop at Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) stores or on the retail company’s online marketplace will find that it’s selling the 16GB iPhone 6s for just $1. The deal is a noteworthy discount from the $200 price tag normally affixed to Apple’s smartphone, according to fortune

Like other deals, however, there are some caveats. For one, the offer only applies to Verizon (VZ) and Sprint (S) versions of Apple’s smartphone, leaving AT&T (T) customers out of luck. In addition, the deal is offered only on the 16GB iPhone 6s model. All other iPhone 6s or iPhone 6s Plus models are regularly priced.

According to a Best Buy spokeswoman, customers better move fast: The deal is only good through Sunday.

For Best Buy, offering the iPhone 6s for $1 is part of the company’s ongoing battle with other retailers to attract late shoppers. As Christmas quickly approaches, retailers both online and off are offering a wide range of deals to attract customers to their stores. Dropping the price on an Apple product so substantially is one way to do it. Fortune Report

Share of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) dropped -1.36% and is at $107.53 in the Real-Time trading session. The company opened at $108.91 on Friday, and is moving between $106.68 – $109.52, through the day.

Apple iPhone 6S | SpecOut

Apple Pay to launch in China in early 2016

On the other news report, Apple and Chinas state-owned credit card processor declared plans Friday to launch the smartphone-based Apple Pay electronic payment system in China, according to (mercurynews)

Apple and China UnionPay said they plan to roll out the system in early 2016, pending approval by regulators. Chinas biggest shopping season comes ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, which starts Feb. 8.

Apple Pay is a late arrival in a Chinese electronic payments market dominated by Alipay, an arm of the e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, which accounts for about 80 percent of transactions.

The system will allow UnionPay cardholders to make payments via Apple iPhones, Apple Watches and iPads. Apple and UnionPay said they have agreements with 15 Chinese banks to support the system.

Apple declined to say how the company and UnionPay would divide the costs and revenues of their venture.(mercurynews) Report

