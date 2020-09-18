Analyst Best Overview on These Stocks: Alcoa Inc. (NYSE:AA), Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG), Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

On Wednesday, Shares of Alcoa Inc. (NYSE:AA), lost -1.37% to $9.35.

Alcoa Inc. (NYSE:AA) shares are predictable to touch $12.35 in the short term. This short term price target has been shared by 10 analysts. However, the standard deviation of short term price estimate has been valued at 2.31. The target price could hit $15 on the higher end and $8 on the lower end.

Alcoa Inc. produces and manages primary aluminum, fabricated aluminum, and alumina worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Alumina, Primary Metals, Global Rolled Products, and Engineered Products and Solutions. The Alumina segment is involved in mining bauxite, which is then refined into alumina. The Primary Metals segment produces primary aluminum.

Shares of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG), declined -2.39% to $11.84, during its last trading session.

Goldcorp stated a fatal accident at its Musselwhite mine in Northern Ontario. Early Wednesday morning a scoop operator was working underground when an unpredictable fall-of-rock occurred. The company right away dispatched first responders and initiated search and rescue operations, however, the scoop was completely covered with material, which led to the fatal injury.

We are all deeply saddened by this tragic accident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the individuals family, friends and colleagues, said Chuck Jeannes, Goldcorp President and Chief Executive Officer. The health and safety of our employees is our highest priority at Goldcorp. We are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation to determine the cause of the accident, and are offering support to the individuals family and employees at the mine site.

Operations at Musselwhite Mine are suspended until authorities complete their investigation. Goldcorp is committed to reviewing and reinforcing safety procedures to ensure safety remains the top priority across all operations.

Goldcorp Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits.

Finally, Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY), ended its last trade with -1.50% loss, and closed at $30.90.

Millions of customers shopped BestBuy.com and Best Buy stores over Black Friday weekend, scoring doorbuster deals on top brands, counting Apple, Samsung, Sony and Microsoft.

Highlights from Thanksgiving and Black Friday comprise:

Shoppers bought hundreds of thousands of TVs, with tremendous interest in 4K TVs.

Gaming was also hot, with consoles and games filling up carts.

Customers purchased twice as many wearables, counting smartwatches and health-and-fitness trackers, as they did a year ago.

Shoppers bought millions of entertainment gifts, such as movies, music and games.

Best Buy Co., Inc. operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. Its stores offer consumer electronics comprising primarily of television and home theaters; digital cameras and camcorders; DVD and Blu-ray players; portable electronics, such as MP3 devices, headphones and speakers, car stereo, navigation and satellite radio; and related accessories.

