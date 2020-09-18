Active Stocks Trader’s Buzzers: Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO), Hewlett-Packard Company (NYSE:HPQ), Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (USA) (NYSE:POT)

On Friday, Shares of Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO), gained 1.63% to $35.62.

Yahoo! Inc. and the National Football League, declared that the first free, global live stream of a regular season NFL game reached over 33.6 million total views across all devices on Yahoo and Tumblr. On Sunday, October 25, the Buffalo Bills faced off against the Jacksonville Jaguars, live from London’s Wembley Stadium. A truly historic event, this was the first time users could access the NFL’s premium content globally, without cable, authentication or TV, and over 15.2 million unique viewers tuned in.

Football fans streamed over 460 million total minutes of the game, with 33% of streams coming in internationally, across 185 countries worldwide. More than 30 top brands partnered with Yahoo to kick off this new era of sports programming, making this a sold out event.

“It’s been a great opportunity to partner with the NFL and deliver a truly exceptional global live streaming experience for our users,” said Adam Cahan, Yahoo’s SVP of Product and Engineering. “We’re seeing a dramatic shift in the industry as audiences’ primary video watching moves away from TV. We were thrilled to join the NFL in setting a new standard for sports programming for our users and advertisers.”

Yahoo! Inc. provides search and display advertising services on Yahoo properties and associate sites worldwide. The company offers Yahoo Search that serves as a starting point to navigate the Internet and discover information; and Yahoo Answers, which enables users to seek, discover, and share knowledge and opinions across mobile phones, tablets, and desktops. It also provides Yahoo Mail that connects users to the people and things; Yahoo Messenger, an instant messaging service; and Yahoo Groups, which allows users to join groups based on shared interests and involvements.

Shares of Hewlett-Packard Company (NYSE:HPQ), declined -1.46% to $26.97, during its last trading session.

Hewlett-Packard Company, declared the expiration and final results of its formerly declared cash tender offers to purchase outstanding debt securities of HP Co. set forth. The Tender Offers expired at 11:59 p.m. New York City time on October 28, 2015.

As of 5:00 p.m. New York City time on October 14, 2015, holders of $4,349,172,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes subject to the tender offer for any and all of the outstanding Notes set forth, representing about 66.40% of the aggregate principal amount of outstanding Notes subject to the Any and All Tender Offer, had validly tendered and not withdrawn such Notes. HP Co. accepted for purchase all Notes tendered and not withdrawn preceding to the Early Tender Deadline in the Any and All Tender Offer. As of the Early Tender Deadline, holders of $5,780,338,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes subject to the tender offer for the outstanding Notes set forth, representing 65.69% of the aggregate principal amount of outstanding Notes subject to the Waterfall Tender Offer, had validly tendered and not withdrawn such Notes. Since the Waterfall Tender Offer was oversubscribed as of the Early Tender Deadline, the principal amount of each series of Notes accepted for purchase was determined in accordance with the acceptance priority levels and the proration procedures described in the offer to purchase in connection with the Waterfall Tender Offer. Accordingly, HP Co. accepted for purchase $2,299,792,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes in the Waterfall Tender Offer.

Hewlett-Packard Company, together with its auxiliaries, provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers and small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), in addition to to the government, health, and education sectors worldwide.

Finally, Shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (USA) (NYSE:POT), ended its last trade with -2.32% loss, and closed at $20.24.

PotashCorp Reports 2015 Third-Quarter Earnings of $0.34 per Share.

Key Highlights

Third-quarter earnings of $0.34 per share1, counting $0.03 per share related to notable non-cash charges, primarily in phosphate

Annual earnings guidance adjusted to $1.55 $1.65 per share

Preparing for closure of Penobsquis mine and inventory shutdowns at Cory, Allan and Lanigan

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., together with its auxiliaries, produces and sells fertilizers and related industrial and feed products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. It mines and produces potash, which is primarily used as fertilizer.

