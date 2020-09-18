Active Stocks to Track: The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI), salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM), Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

On Wednesday, Shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI), lost -12.76% to $14.42.

Rubicon Project, stated its results of operations for the third quarter ended September 30, 2015.

“Rubicon Project’s talented team, solid execution and innovative technologies drove another quarter of record performance for our business,�? said Frank Addante, CEO, Founder and Chief Product Architect of Rubicon Project.

“As we enter the fourth quarter and look to 2016, the market for advertising automation continues to heat up as both buyers and sellers seek powerful new tools to shape the future of consumer engagement,�? Addante added. “From mobile to desktop to video, Rubicon Project’s differentiated position as a leading independent platform for the buying and selling of advertising uniquely positions us to continue to grow and win in the market.�?

The Rubicon Project, Inc., a technology company, engages in automating the buying and selling of advertising. The company offers Advertising Automation Cloud, a technology platform that creates and powers a marketplace for the real time trading of digital advertising between buyers and sellers.

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM), inclined 0.99% to $78.52, during its last trading session.

Salesforce, declared that its third quarter fiscal 2016 results will be released on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2015, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PST) / 5:00 p.m. (EST) to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

salesforce.com, inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship administration to various businesses and industries worldwide. The company offers enterprise cloud computing apps and platform services, counting Sales Cloud for sales force automation, which enables companies to store data, access accurate customer and prospect information, track leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and collaborate around any sale on desktop and mobile devices; Service Cloud that enables companies to connect address customers service and support needs; and Marketing Cloud, which enables companies to map customer journeys to digital marketing interactions through email, mobile, social, Web, and connected products.

Finally, Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), ended its last trade with 0.85% gain, and closed at $34.56.

The Mosaic Company, has declared it will take part in the forthcoming Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals and Agriculture Conference to be held in Boston. Joc ORourke, Mosaics President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the conference on Monday, November 9, 2015, at 12:50 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The Mosaic Company produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients for the agricultural industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Phosphates and Potash. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines in Florida.

