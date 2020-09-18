Active Stocks in Action: Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc (NYSE:RH), Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR), Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) | Stocks Newswire

On Friday, Shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc (NYSE:RH), gained 1.35% to $101.28.

Restoration Hardware Holdings, declared that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gary Friedman, will present to the investment community on Thursday, October 15 preceding to the opening of the Company’s latest next generation Design Gallery, RH Denver – The Gallery at Cherry Creek, as RH becomes the first specialty retailer to anchor a regional shopping center. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on Thursday, October 15 at ir.restorationhardware.com at about 9:00 am Mountain Time (11:00 am Eastern Time).

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, engages in the retail of home furnishings. Its product categories comprise furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and children’s furnishings.

Shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR), inclined 1.40% to $156.77, during its last trading session.

Whirlpool Corporation, will release third-quarter financial results at 6 a.m. ET on Friday, October 23, 2015. Whirlpool Corporation will then hold a conference call to discuss its performance with the investment community at 10 a.m. ET.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products worldwide. The company’s principal products comprise laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other portable household appliances.

Finally, Shares of Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG), ended its last trade with 6.24% gain, and closed at $15.49.

Investment Technology Group, declared the launch of ITG Market Compass, a mobile application based on sophisticated predictive models that indicate market opening direction, model-based forecasts, and ten day results history for key markets. The application offers forward-looking indicators and a predictive confidence calculation with the ability to drill into market, sector and industry.

“ITG Market Compass is an innovative tool that allows people trading in global markets to make better informed trading decisions,” said Ian Domowitz, Managing Director and Head of Analytics at ITG. “Users can choose from two views: Market Open Direction, to display open direction with a confidence indicator and predicted opening move, or Market Direction History, to compare predicted and actual overnight returns for the past ten trading days and relevant FX movements.”

Investment Technology Group, Inc. operates as an independent execution and research broker in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers trade execution services and solutions for portfolio administration, investment research, pre-trade analytics, and post-trade analytics and processing.

