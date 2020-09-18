Active Stocks in Action: FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE), Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A), St. Jude Medical, Inc. (NYSE:STJ)

On Monday, Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE), lost -0.42% to $30.91.

Crews from Potomac Edison, a FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) utility, are now using smart phones and laptop computers to more efficiently assess damage to the electrical system and assist expedite power restoration efforts in the wake of major storm events.

When severe weather causes power outages, Potomac Edison personnel make it a priority to identify and address safety issues, such as downed wires and other hazards, in addition to conducting an initial assessment of the damage to send back to dispatchers.

To assist expedite this process, FirstEnergy has developed two new apps that employees can use on mobile devices to automatically enter damage information into the companys outage administration system. In the past, this process relied on paper maps, hand written notes and phone calls between field responders and dispatch offices.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its auxiliaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates fossil, coal-fired, nuclear, oil and natural gas, wind and solar power, and hydroelectric generating facilities.

Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A), declined -3.13% to $33.37, during its last trading session.

Agilent Technologies Inc., declared the opening of a new center for life science research in partnership with Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.

The Carleton Mass Spectrometry Center, located in the university’s department of chemistry, is equipped with state-of-the-art mass spectrometers, gas and liquid chromatography systems, and bioinformatics tools from Agilent.

Agilent tools make it easier for scientists to combine, analyze and visualize data from experiments in genomics, proteomics, transcriptomics, metabolomics and lipidomics.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides bio-analytical solutions and services to the life sciences, diagnostics and genomics, chemical analysis, communications, and electronics industries worldwide.

Finally, Shares of St. Jude Medical, Inc. (NYSE:STJ) ended its last trade with -2.76% loss, and closed at $62.78.

Over 1 million babies worldwide are born each year with congenital heart defects (CHD) – the most common birth defect and the most common cause of infant death from birth defects. This diagnosis leads families on a frightening journey of decisions, emotions and often multiple surgeries, provoking a myriad of questions, often with minimal guidance and few answers. Because the need for information and answers is so great, the non-profit Mended Little Hearts and global medical device manufacturer, St. Jude Medical, Inc., recently declared they have joined together to create The Mended Little HeartGuide, a comprehensive digital Guidebook for parents and families of children with heart conditions.

Multiple studies have shown that families that have a child with CHD experience a range of emotions and financial distress, at a time when they should be experiencing the joy that comes with parenthood. In one study, parents and caregivers of children with CHDs who required surgery within four weeks of birth were shown to be at a higher risk for feelings of distress, particularly the mothers of these children. These caregivers stated excessive worry (51.3 percent), financial difficulties (41 percent) and feelings of sadness or desperation (25.6 percent), among many other challenges.

St. Jude Medical, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, develops, manufactures and distributes cardiovascular medical devices for cardiac rhythm administration, cardiovascular, and atrial fibrillation therapy areas worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Implantable Electronic Systems, and Cardiovascular and Ablation Technologies.

