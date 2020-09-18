Active Stock’s Buzzers: UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH), Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX), Franklin Resources, Inc (NYSE:BEN)

On Wednesday, Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH), gained 0.36% to $123.38.

Expectant mothers who enroll in UnitedHealthcare Community Plan’s Baby Blocks® interactive incentive program keep healthy-baby appointments and maintain healthy behaviors through their pregnancies, in addition to deliver healthy babies.

Baby Blocks assists new moms manage doctor visits and other baby care during pregnancy and the first 15 months of their baby’s life. The interactive tool is available to women covered by UnitedHealthcare Community Plan in Rhode Island and 15 other states. Expectant moms receive incentives for concluding prenatal, postpartum and healthy-baby appointments. Users can access Baby Blocks via mobile web application on their iPhones and Android smartphones.

“Baby Blocks is a assistful tool for new and expectant moms, assisting them keep up with the numerous prenatal, postpartum and well-child visits,” said Patrice Cooper, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Rhode Island. “UnitedHealthcare is happy to see the positive impact the Baby Blocks program had on new and expectant mothers’ health, and that of their babies.”

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Companys business platforms comprise UnitedHealthcare and Optum. UnitedHealthcare provides health care benefits to various customers and markets. Optum is a health services business serving the health care marketplace, counting payers, care providers, employers, Governments, life sciences companies and consumers.

Shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX), declined -0.19% to $15.45, during its last trading session.

Gentex Corporation Seeing whats behind you is critical to safe driving, whether youre in a passenger vehicle or one of the most technologically advanced racecars in the world. A new pioneering technology designed to improve rear vision recently took a step closer to reality after successfully debuting at the grueling 24 Hours of Le Mans on Nissans new GT-R LM NISMO race car. The system comprises of a tiny rearward-facing camera that feeds live video to a mirror-integrated display in order to optimize a vehicles rearward view.

Gentex Corporation, a leading supplier of vision-related technologies to the global automotive industry, developed the technology. The system was originally designed for application on passenger vehicles; however, the Company recently formed a partnership with the Nissan Motorsports Team, which allowed the system to be installed on Nissans new LM P1 race cars and thoroughly vetted under demanding race conditions.

Gentex Corporation designs and manufactures automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry, and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. The Company’s business involves designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing interior and exterior auto-dimming automotive rearview mirrors that utilize electrochromic technology to dim in proportion to the amount of headlight glare from trailing vehicle headlamps.

Finally, Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc (NYSE:BEN), ended its last trade with -1.24% loss, and closed at $37.54.

According to Franklin Templetons 2015 Retirement Income Strategies and Expectations (RISE) survey, Americans who work with a financial advisor are much more likely to have already begun saving for retirement, contrast to those who have never worked with an advisor (93 percent as compared to 54 percent). The annual survey, which polled more than 2,000 Americans, found that nearly half of those who have never worked with a financial advisor have no retirement savings, and nearly one-quarter of pre-retirees who have never worked with an advisor never plan to retire.

People should absolutely take an active approach when it comes to retirement planning, and financial advisors can assist, said Michael Doshier, vice president of retirement marketing for Franklin Templeton Investments. Our survey results clearly demonstrate the critical role financial advisors play in empowering their clients to become active participants in both financial and emotional retirement preparation. Advisors can provide the necessary tools and support their clients need to be smart, engaged investors, which ultimately leads to their greater sense of security in the time leading up to and during retirement.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (Franklin), is a holding company. Franklin together with its various auxiliaries (collectively, the Company), is referred to as Franklin Templeton Investments, is a global investment administration organization offering investment administration and related services under the Franklin, Templeton, Mutual Series, Bissett, Fiduciary and Darby brand names. It provides services to investment funds in jurisdictions globally, which comprise the United States- and non- United States-registered open-end and closed-end funds, unregistered funds, and institutional, high net-worth and separately-managed accounts.

