Remarkable Stocks Buzz: NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR) (NYSE:ALU), Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:CTRP)

During Monday’s Morning trade, Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), lost -0.76% to $31.15.

From exploring Mount Everest from the safety of home, to designing the next automobile or plane, to watching a sporting event from the perspective of the coaches and players, virtual reality promises to dramatically change the way we experience everyday life.

But delivering VR is a complex challenge, especially since immersive VR requires seven times1 the graphics processing power contrast to traditional 3D apps and games.

To solve this problem, NVIDIA recently officially released the 1.0 version of two powerful VR software development kits (SDKs): NVIDIA Game Works™ VR and NVIDIA Design Works™ VR.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company in the United States, Taiwan, China, the rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, and other Americas. The company operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processors.

Shares of Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR) (NYSE:ALU), declined -0.25% to $4.00, during its current trading session.

Bell Labs, the research arm of Alcatel-Lucent (Euronext Paris and NYSE: ALU) has made a breakthrough in its ambition to shatter the capacity limits of optical networks as they strive to meet the explosion in traffic predictable from 5G and the Internet of Things.

According to a study by Bell Labs, telecommunications operators and enterprises are witnessing rapid network data traffic growth at cumulative annual rates of up to 100 percent. With the promise of 5G wireless technology on the horizon, Bell Labs estimates that, within about a decade there will be an acute need for commercial optical transport systems capable of handling Petabit-per-second capacities.

With this demand threatening to outstrip the capacity limits of current optical fiber networks, at the 2015 IEEE Photonics conference Bell Labs revealed an optical networking technology that could potentially assist operators address this expansion: a real-time space-division multiplexed optical multiple-input-multiple-output (MIMO-SDM) system.

Alcatel-Lucent provides Internet protocol (IP) and cloud networking, and ultra- broadband access worldwide. The company’s Core Networking segment offers IP routing, carrier Ethernet, network functions virtualization, and software defined networking applications and infrastructure to meet the challenges of network traffic growth while supporting the delivery of cloud-enabled business, mobile, and residential services for service providers, mobile network operators, cable/multiple system operators, transportation, utilities, and large-scale enterprises.

Finally, Shares of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:CTRP), lost 0.86%, and is now trading at $110.71.

Ctrip.com International, declared its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2015.

Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2015

Net revenues were RMB3.2 billion (US$501 million) for the third quarter of 2015, up 49% year-on-year.

Net commission earned (non-GAAP) was RMB3.1 billion for the third quarter, up 47% year-on-year. Net commission earned (non-GAAP) is calculated by deducting from the revenues the cost of transactions in which the Company undertakes majority of the business risks, counting the inventory risks*. The Company accounts for discounts offered to customers as reduction to its revenues, and certain noteworthydiscounts may result in selling prices lower than their corresponding costs.

Accommodation reservation volume raised 50% year-on-year, and accommodation reservation revenues raised 45% year-on-year, reaching RMB1.4 billion (US$216 million) for the third quarter of 2015.

Transportation ticketing volume raised 150% year-on-year, and transportation ticketing revenues raised 51% year-on-year, reaching RMB1.2 billion (US$190 million) for the third quarter of 2015.

Gross margin was 73% for the third quarter of 2015, contrast to 72% in the same period in 2014, and 71% in the previous quarter.

Net income attributable to Ctrips shareholders was RMB2.4 billion (US$380 million) for the third quarter of 2015, contrast to RMB217 million (US$35 million) in the same period in 2014. Not Taking Into Account share-based compensation charges (non-GAAP), net income attributable to Ctrips shareholders was RMB2.5 billion (US$401 million), contrast to RMB354 million (US$58 million) in the same period in 2014.

Diluted earnings per ADS were RMB13.26 (US$2.09) for the third quarter of 2015. Not Taking Into Account share-based compensation charges (non-GAAP), diluted earnings per ADS were RMB13.97 (US$2.20) for the third quarter of 2015.

Share-based compensation charges were RMB134 million (US$21 million), accounting for 4% of the net revenues, or RMB0.71 (US$0.11) per ADS for the third quarter of 2015.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its auxiliaries, provides travel services for hotel accommodations, transportation ticketing services, packaged tours, and corporate travel administration in the People’s Republic of China. It also offers independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products, counting group tours, semi-group tours, and private tours or packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as cruise, bus, or self-driving.

