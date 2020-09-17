Analyst Review: E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY), Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

On Wednesday, Shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD), gained 0.04% to $67.10.

DuPont, declared its 2020 Sustainability Aims as the next step in its more than 25-year commitment to sustainability. The centerpiece of the new DuPont 2020 Sustainability Aims is a company-wide commitment to embed sustainability into its innovation process and R&D pipeline.

The new 2020 aims further a progressive and comprehensive sustainability strategy at DuPont, which now also comprises DuPonts Food Security Aims, together with updated footprint aims addressing greenhouse gases, energy, water and waste that build on a longstanding focus to reduce the impacts of company operations.

We are ongoing on our sustainability journey at DuPont by challenging all new products in our innovation pipeline to contribute to a safer, healthier, more sustainable planet by 2020, said Vice President, DuPont Safety, Health and Environment and Chief Sustainability Officer Linda J. Fisher. Innovation and sustainability remain two of DuPonts greatest strengths and represent noteworthy growth opportunities for DuPont, while creating value for our customers, the marketplace and society, Fisher added.

E I. du Pont de Nemours and Company operates as a science and technology based company worldwide. The company’s Agriculture segment offers corn hybrid, soybean, canola, sunflower, sorghum, inoculants, seed products, wheat, rice, herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY), inclined 2.54% to $10.10, during its last trading session.

Cypress Semiconductor Corp., declared the availability of three new series of devices in its high-performance FM4 portfolio of Flexible Microcontrollers (MCUs) based on the ARM Cortex-M4 core. FM4 MCUs operate at frequencies up to 200 MHz and support a diverse set of on-chip peripherals for motor control, factory automation and home appliance applications. The portfolio delivers low-latency, reliable, machine-to-machine (M2M) communication required for Industry 4.0—the fourth industrial revolution, using network-computing technologies to advance design and manufacturing. More information on the FM4 portfolio is available at https://www.cypress.com/FM4.

The FM4 family joins Cypresss Traveo MCUs for automotive applications and PSoC® programmable system-on-chip solutions to expand the companys ARM-based embedded processing portfolio.

The superior performance of the FM4 MCUs portfolio is demonstrated by their high Core Mark scores. Core Mark, which was developed by the Embedded Microprocessor Benchmark Consortium (EEMBC), benchmarks the performance of a processor core and its memory subsystem and enables quick comparisons between processors. The S6E2C-Series, now in full production, delivers a best-in-class 675 Core Mark score at 200 MHz, and the new S6E2G-Series and S6E2H-Series deliver leading Core Mark scores of 608 at 180 MHz and 540 at 160 MHz respectively. The portfolio delivers robust, reliable M2M communication with high-speed communication interfaces, counting Controller Area Network with Flexible Data-Rates (CAN-FD) and IEEE 1588 Ethernet, and with hardware-based encryption accelerators. The FM4 MCUs comprise up to 2MB flash and 256KB SRAM memory, together with integrated hardware-based features and standards-compliant firmware libraries that simplify functional safety compliance.

Designing systems for Industry 4.0 and the Industrial Internet requires high-performance, ARM-based MCUs that enable support for international safety standards and deliver fast, secure and reliable communication interfaces, said Sudhir Gopalswamy, vice president of the MCU Business Unit at Cypress. Our FM4 MCU portfolio provides the performance needed for Industry 4.0 applications and the scalability to minimize development costs and accelerate time-to-market.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation provides mixed-signal programmable solutions, semiconductor memories, and integrated semiconductor solutions worldwide. The company’s Memory Products division designs and manufactures static random access memory (SRAM) products and nonvolatile RAMs used to store and retrieve data in networking, wireless infrastructure and handsets, computation, consumer, automotive, industrial, and other electronic systems; and general-purpose programmable clocks.

Finally, Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), ended its last trade with 1.74% gain, and closed at $118.15.

In celebration of Lucasfilm’s highly anticipated film, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Disney Consumer Products and Bloomingdales are joining forces with an illustrious group of designers in a new fashion-meets-fundraising initiative, “Force 4 Fashion.” Taking inspiration from the film’s costume designer, Michael Kaplan, fashion favorites Cynthia Rowley, Diane von Furstenberg, Giles Deacon, Halston, Opening Ceremony, Ovadia & Sons, Parker, Rag & Bone, Timo Weiland and Todd Snyder are each creating an outfit to be auctioned for charity that pays homage to characters from the new movie.

“This partnership celebrates the distinctive synergy between film and fashion in the run up to an exceptional moment in the history of pop culture. We’re excited to see how this incredible lineup of designers interprets Star Wars characters in unique ways, in addition to to raise money for a great cause,” said Leslie Ferraro, Co-Chair, Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media and President, Disney Consumer Products.

The designers’ looks will be revealed at a “Force 4 Fashion” launch event, presented by Kay Jewelers, in New York City on December 2nd before going on display in Bloomingdale’s NYC flagship windows the following day. Outfits will then be auctioned off December 2-18 by Bloomingdale’s on CharityBuzz.com, with the proceeds benefiting their holiday charity partner, Child Mind Institute, on behalf of Star Wars: Force For Change – a charitable initiative that empowers people to make a positive impact on the world around them.

Additionally, Michael Kaplan has designed three, limited edition “little brown bag” reusable totes, only available for purchase at Bloomingdale’s during the holiday season starting just before Thanksgiving. The Star Wars-themed totes will be merchandised in pop-up shops featuring various Star Wars-inspired merchandise.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its auxiliaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, Consumer Products, and Interactive.

