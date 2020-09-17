Active Stocks Alert: Sprint (NYSE:S), Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Petroleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

On Monday, Shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S), lost -7.33% to $3.98.

Sprint has the world’s best offer for iPhone fans who can’t wait to get their hands on the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus. For a limited time, starting Friday morning in Sprint branded retail stores, Sprint will offer the iPhone 6s 16GB for $1/month and the iPhone 6s Plus for $5/month with the trade-in of an iPhone 6.

This new offer is part of Sprint’s iPhone Forever program, which allows new and upgrade-eligible Sprint customers to get the newest iPhone as soon as it is available.

Higher memory configurations of the iPhone 6s are also value-priced at $5.77/month for the 64GB and $10.53 for the 128GB with the trade in of an iPhone 6. For the 6s Plus, higher memory configurations cost $9.77/month for the 64GB and $14.53 for the 128GB with an iPhone 6 trade–in.

Sprint Corporation offers a range of wireless and wireline communications services to consumers, businesses and government users. The Company develops, engineers and deploys technologies, including the first wireless fourth generation (4G) service from a national carrier in the United States; offering mobile data services, prepaid brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities, and a global Tier 1 Internet Service.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY), declined -4.57% to $8.36, during its last trading session.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation declared the debut of a regular blog by its president and chief executive officer, T.J. Rodgers. Once or twice a month, Rodgers will post on business, technology and administration topics. Current posts and a blog repository will be available in the From the CEO section of Cypress.com, under the About Us navigation tab on the Cypress home page (https://www.cypress.com). The blogs will also be available via the companys Core & Code quarterly online magazine and technical blog at core.cypress.com and directly via core.cypress.com/ceoblog.

Rodgerss first blog, available online now, addresses recent Cypress design win success, counting two cross-selling wins by the Cypress sales team in the wake of the companys recent merger with Spansion. One of these was a platform win with a Tier 1 U.S. automaker, which selected Traveo™ automotive MCUs, HyperRAM™ and HyperFlash™ memories and analog power administration ICs (PMICs) developed by Spansion, and PSoC® programmable system-on-chip solutions developed by Cypress, for the infotainment cluster of its next-generation models.

The blog provides me with another way to communicate with our customers and investors, Rodgers said. Its a bonus that Ill be able to use both our existing Core & Code technical blog and our recently upgraded Cypress.com website.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation is a provider of mixed-signal programmable solutions. The Companys offerings include PSoC 1, PSoC 3, PSoC 4 and PSoC 5LP programmable system-on-chip families. It caters to markets, including industrial, mobile handsets, consumer, computation, data communications, automotive and military. The Company operates in four segments: Programmable Systems Division, Memory Products Division, Data Communications Division and Emerging Technologies Division. The Programmable Solutions Division designs and develops solutions for end-product manufacturers.

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), declined 3.33% to $12.76, during its last trading session.

KeyCorp has received a “BBB+” credit rating from Morningstar. The firm’s “BBB+” rating suggests that the company is a moderate default risk. They also gave their stock a three star rating.

The company also recently revealed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company. The Bank operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association, which is engaged in providing banking services. Through KeyBank and other subsidiaries, the Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services.

Finally, Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (ADR) (NYSE:PBR), ended its last trade with -8.82% loss, and closed at $3.72.

Transocean Ltd., the world’s largest offshore rig contractor, has been linked for the first time to the corruption probe of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, the state-owned energy giant at the center of Brazil’s biggest corporate scandal, according to Bloomberg.

A former executive at Brazil’s state-run oil company has testified to receiving what he says were payments made by someone claiming to be a Transocean agent in exchange for a rig-operation contract from Petrobras. Transocean is investigating the allegations by Eduardo Musa, the former Petrobras executive, and will cooperate with governmental investigations, the company said in a statement Friday.

“Transocean has not identified any wrongdoing by any employee or any of its agents in connection with the company’s business,” it said. “Transocean is investigating these recent allegations made by Mr. Musa and will also continue its efforts to ensure no violation of company policy or law has, or will, occur.”

As a result of the probe into the alleged pay-to-play scheme, known as Carwash, Petrobras has temporarily blocked more than 20 suppliers from future work with the oil company, which claims it is a victim of the bribery and is cooperating with authorities. Transocean is not one of those companies. Bloomberg Reports

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras is a Brazil-based integrated energy company. The Company operates in the Exploration and Production (E&P); Refining, Transportation and Marketing (RTM); Gas and Power; Biofuels; Distribution, and International segments. E&P includes exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid and natural gas in Brazil. RTM covers the refining, logistics, transport and trading of crude oil and oil products activities, export of ethanol, extraction and processing of shale, and interests in petrochemical companies in Brazil.

