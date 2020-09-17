Active Stock to Observe: Alcoa Inc. (NYSE:AA) Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TCK), Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) | BNinvestors

On Wednesday, Shares of Alcoa Inc. (NYSE:AA), added 6.59% and closed at $10.19, after analysts at Stifel Nicolaus issued a bullish note on the aluminum company ahead of its separation into two publicly-traded companies.

The transaction is predictable to close in the second half of 2016.

The firm reiterated its buy rating on the stock saying that the split will benefit shareholders.

The last trading range of the stock ranges between $9.70 10.22.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TCK), jumped 10.22% and closed at $3.99. The company’s market capitalization is $2.30B.

Teck Resources Limited is piloting the use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a fuel source in six haul trucks at its Fording River steelmaking coal operation in southeast B.C. marking the first use of LNG as a haul truck fuel at a Canadian mine site.

The use of blended LNG/diesel fuelled haul trucks has the potential for noteworthy environmental benefits and cost savings. LNG produces virtually no particulate or sulphur dioxide emissions and reduces Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 20 percent in comparison to diesel alone. There is the potential to eliminate about 35,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually at Tecks steelmaking coal operations and potentially reduce fuel costs by more than $20 million annually by adopting LNG and diesel hybrid fuel across the operations. FortisBC is transporting and supplying LNG to the mine site and is making a financial contribution towards the pilot.

The pilot is one of the steps Teck is taking to achieve its long-term target to reduce annual GHG emissions by 450,000 tonnes at its operations by 2030. To date, Teck has reduced annual emissions by 170,000 tonnes as the result of initiatives implemented since 2011.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI), ended its last trade with 27.99% surge, and closed at $5.99. The average volume of the company is at 3,077,420. The EPS of the company stands at $-4.62. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) has the beta value of 2.53 and the volatility of 11.13% for the month and 12.53% for the week. Beta is a measure of a stock’s volatility in relation to the market. The stock has current Average True Range (ATR) of 0.71 and Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 33.32. In the last trading session the company closed at $4.68 with an improvement of 7.83%. The company has current market capitalization of $215.97 million.

