Three Best Stocks in the Spotlight:: Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP), Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

On Friday, Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)s shares inclined 0.34% to $52.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) has market value of $271.45 billion while its EPS was booked as $4.14 in the last 12 months. The stock has 5.15 billion shares outstanding while 77.50% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has operating margin of 75.20% while net profit margin was 44.30%. Beta value of the company was 0.96; beta is used to measure riskiness of the security.

Hilton Worldwide outscored stiff competition from global corporations to win the Association for Financial Professionals 2015 Pinnacle Grand Prize that recognizes excellence in treasury and finance. Sponsored by Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), the Pinnacle Grand Prize was awarded Sunday at the Opening General Session of the AFP Annual Conference in Denver.

Hilton Worldwides entry was based on its $13-billion debt refinancing and $2.3-billion IPO, the largest ever in the hospitality industry. In anticipation of these two events, Hilton Worldwide needed to improve its liquidity forecasting capabilities, and it succeeded by transforming a static view of multiple business units and regional forecasts into an agile, simplified liquidity forecast. As a result, Hilton has made noteworthy progress towards achieving investment grade status by using nearly all its free cash flow to repay $1.5-billion in post-IPO debt. In the process, its credit ratings improved and it saw an $8.8-billion improvement (45 percent) in its market capitalization.

Wells Fargo donated $10,000 to Hilton Worldwides charity of choice, International Youth Foundation, whose mission is to lead and sustain coordinated action to harness the talent and potential of the worlds youth. Danny Peltz, executive vice president and head of Treasury Administration for Wells Fargo, and Jim Kaitz, AFP President & CEO, hosted the award ceremony in Denver.

Wells Fargo & Company is a financial services and bank holding company. The Companys segments are Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Brokerage and Retirement. The Companys Community Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services for consumers and small businesses, including checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, and auto, student and small business lending.

Cempra Inc (NASDAQ:CEMP)s shares dropped -27.97% to $19.29.

Cempra Inc (CEMP) has beta value of 1.44. The company has the market capitalization of $846.40 million. Return on assets ratio of the company was -45.50% while its return on equity ratio was -63.30%. ATR value of company was 3.47 while stock volatility for week was 14.50% while for month was 12.50%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was 0.08 and its current ratio was 9.50.

Cempra, declared positive topline results from a global, pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of intravenous (IV) to oral solithromycin (Solitaire-IV) in the treatment of patients with community-attained bacterial pneumonia (CABP).

The positive results of our solithromycin Phase 3 program in the treatment of CABP, first using oral capsules and now with the IV formulation, which comprised a switch to oral capsules, are a remarkable achievement for Cempra. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all of the patients and physicians that take partd in these important studies, stated Prabhavathi Fernandes, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cempra. The ability to treat patients in the hospital with solithromycin IV and switch them to an oral formulation of the same antibiotic may allow for earlier patient discharge from the hospital and result in cost savings. We believe that solithromycins potency, spectrum, safety and efficacy could provide a new antibiotic treatment option that is urgently needed to offset the rising problem of bacterial resistance. I am delighted to declare that we will now be moving forward with solithromycins NDA submission to the FDA for the treatment of CABP, which we expect to complete during the first half of 2016.

Cempra initiated the second Phase 3 trial of solithromycin, Solitaire-IV, in December 2013. This study was a double-blind, active-controlled, global, multi-center trial that enrolled 863 adult patients with moderate to moderately severe CABP and could comprise up to 25% PORT Class II and 75% PORT Class III/IV (with at least 25% PORT Class IV CABP patients). Patients initially received IV administration of either 400 mg of solithromycin or 400 mg of moxifloxacin. Patients could switch to oral dosing of their assigned drug based on investigator assessment of clinical stability. For solithromycin, the oral dose was an 800 mg loading dose followed by 400 mg once daily resulting in a total of 7 days of treatment with IV or IV and oral dosing. For moxifloxacin, the oral dose was 400 mg once daily for a total treatment duration of 7 days with IV or IV and oral dosing.

Cempra Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated antibiotics for the acute care and community settings to meet medical needs in the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases, particularly respiratory tract infections and chronic staphylococcal infections.

At the end of Fridays trade, Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)s shares dipped -2.93% to $15.89.

Transocean LTD (RIG) offered -20.40% EPS for prior five years. The company has -22.60% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was -6.40%. The company has $5.80 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 79.30%. Its price to book ratio was 0.43. Volatility of the stock was 5.69% for the week while for the month booked as 7.06%.

Transocean, will report earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2015, on Wednesday, November 4, 2015, following the close of trading on the NYSE.

The company will conduct a teleconference starting at 9:00 a.m. EST, 3:00 p.m. CET, on Thursday, November 5, 2015, to discuss the results. Individuals who wish to take part in the teleconference should dial +1 913-312-1444 and refer to confirmation code 9465171 about 10 minutes before the planned start time.

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Companys primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews primarily on a day rate basis to drill oil and gas wells. The Company specializes in technically demanding regions of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling services.

