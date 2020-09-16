Active Stocks to Track: Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL), Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

On Wednesday, Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), lost -2.06% to $70.20.

CalAmp, declared that it has achieved Platinum Level Certification as part of the Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) Supplier Quality Excellence Process (SQEP). Certification recognizes suppliers that demonstrate a commitment to excellence and that drive a zero defects culture within their organizations. Levels comprise Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum, designated in order of increasingly stringent criteria for suppliers who meet or exceed standards such as product quality and delivery performance measured over a calendar year.

We are honored to be recognized by the worlds leading heavy equipment manufacturer. Caterpillars quality program is the best in the industry and it is a noteworthy achievement for CalAmp to be awarded platinum certification in our first year as a supplier. It says a great deal about our dedication to product quality and customer service, said Michael Zachan, Senior Vice President and General Manager of CalAmps Wireless Network business.

Zachan noted that as a Caterpillar supplier, CalAmp provides the company with ruggedized wireless radios that enable data communications for heavy equipment deployed worldwide.

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. The company’s Construction Industries segment offers backhoe, small wheel, skid steer, multi-terrain, compact track, medium and compact wheel, and track-type loaders; mini, wheel, and track excavators; track-type tractors; and select work tools, motor graders, telehandlers, soil compactors, and pipelayers, in addition to its related parts for the heavy and general construction, rental, mining and quarry, and aggregates markets.

Shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL), inclined 0.25% to $2.01, during its last trading session.

Hecla Mining Company’s, President and CEO, Phillips S. Baker, Jr., presented at the Denver Gold Forum in Denver on Monday, September 21, 2015, at 1:40 p.m. MT.

Jim Sabala, Sr. Vice President – CFO, will present at the Deutsche Bank Annual Leveraged Finance Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Wednesday, September 30, 2015, at 3:35 p.m. PT.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its auxiliaries, discovers, acquires, develops, produces, and markets precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders; and lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates to custom smelters and brokers.

Finally, Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD), ended its last trade with -1.76% loss, and closed at $17.02.

Steel Dynamics, the company offered third quarter 2015 earnings guidance in the range of $0.20 to $0.24 per diluted share, higher than sequential second quarter 2015 earnings of $0.13 per diluted share and less than preceding year third quarter earnings of $0.38 per diluted share.

Second quarter 2015 earnings comprised expenses associated with idling the companys Minnesota iron operations of $0.07 per diluted share and reduced earnings related to the planned furnace maintenance outage at Iron Dynamics of $0.02 per diluted share. Preceding year third quarter earnings comprised acquisition costs and purchase accounting adjustments related to the Severstal Columbus acquisition of $0.09 per diluted share.

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, manufactures and sells steel products, processes and sells recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals, and fabricates and sells steel joist and decking products in the United States and internationally.

