ACTIVE STOCKS NEWS ALERT: Holly Frontier Corp (NYSE:HFC), Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ:HIMX), Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Share of Holly Frontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) jumped 0.35% and is at $39.95 in the Real-Time trading session. The company opened at $39.54 on Thursday, and is moving between $39.35 – $39.96, through the day.

HollyFrontier Corporation, declared that planned fourth quarter maintenance on the El Dorado and Cheyenne Distillate Hydrotreating units and the Tulsa West Crude and Lubricants units was complete. During the quarter, the Tulsa refinery also practiced an unplanned shutdown of its Fluid Catalytic Cracking Unit (FCCU). Repairs have been accomplished and the FCCU has successfully restarted. Extreme weather conditions in New Mexico have also influenced crude rate at the Navajo Refinery due to crude availability constraints. As a result of the weather and both planned and unplanned maintenance, HollyFrontier Corporation anticipates crude oil throughput for the fourth quarter 2015 to average between 395,000 and 405,000 barrels per day.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ:HIMX) declined -0.96% right now and is at $8.25. The 52-week range of the share price is from $5.65 – $9.49. The company has total market capitalization of $1.44 billion.

Moments ago, Traders Choice released new research updates concerning several important developing situations counting the following equities: CONSOL Energy Inc. (CNX), Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX), Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico SAB de CV (BSMX), and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH). Traders Choice has perfected the profitable art of picking stocks, cutting through the noise to deliver the top trade, every year. The full Research Packages are being made available to the public on a complimentary basis.

Highlights from recentlys reports comprise:

On Tuesday, December 29, 2015, Nasdaq Composite ended at 5,107.94, up 1.33%, Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1.10% to finish the day at 17,720.98, and the S&P 500 closed at 2,078.36, up 1.06%.

CONSOL Energy Inc.s stock added 4.70% to close Tuesdays session at USD 8.24. The companys shares oscillated between USD 8.05 and USD 8.30. The stock recorded a trading volume of 5.74 million shares, which was below its 50-day daily average volume of 10.74 million shares and its 52-week average volume of 6.13 million shares. Over the last five days CONSOL Energy Inc.s shares have advanced 3.39% and in the past one month the stock has gained a momentum of 3.00%. However, over the last three months the stock has lost 12.43% and year to date the shares have shed 75.20%. The company has returned 10.16% in the past one month, on a compounded total return basis. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a current dividend yield of 0.46%. The stock is trading at a price to book ratio of 0.38, which compares to a historical PB ratio near to 1.46. Additionally, the stock is trading at a price to cash flow ratio of 3.34 and a price to sales ratio of 0.62.

The stock of Himax Technologies Inc. gained 0.12% to close Tuesdays session at USD 8.56. The shares of the company moved in the range of USD 8.51 and USD 8.88. A trading volume of 2.02 million shares was recorded, which was lower than its 150-day daily average volume of 2.41 million shares and its 52-week average volume of 2.59 million shares. Over the last five days Himax Technologies Inc.s shares have declined by 3.60% while in the past one month the stock has gained a momentum of 11.75%. Additionally, over the last three months the stock has advanced 12.04% and in the past six months the shares have registered a gain of 6.60%. The company has returned 12.55% in the past one month and 13.22% in the last three months, on a compounded total return basis. Himax Technologies Inc. has a current dividend yield of 3.58%. Further, the company is trading at a price to earnings ratio of 42.80 and a price to book ratio of 3.36. This compares to a historical PE ratio of 20.82 and a historical PB ratio near to 2.92.

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), lost -0.66%, and is now trading at $27.25. Its overall volume is 267,228.00 million shares right now, and average trading volume of 6.29 million.

DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ: DHXM; TSX: DHX.A, DHX.B) and Mattel, Inc. (MAT), declared a new, long-term partnership for the development, production and distribution of a range of new, multi-platform content inspired by the celebrated Mattel properties Bob the Builder™, Fireman Sam™, Little People® and Polly Pocket™.

Recentlys declaration is a major step forward in our ongoing strategy to dramatically accelerate content creation and distribution on a global scale, said Catherine Balsam-Schwaber , Chief Content Officer of Mattel. As a recognized leader in kids and family entertainment, DHX is ideally suited to assist us maximize content creation and distribution across multiple channels and geographies. Importantly, this relationship also creates the potential for future content, licensing and franchise development collaborations between Mattel and DHX.

Under the terms of the partnership, Mattel and DHX Media will jointly fund, co-develop and co-produce new episodic, short-form, and long-form content for the Mattel properties, designed for a variety of traditional and digital platforms. With Mattels additional expertise in brand franchise administration, strategy and consumer product licensing, and with DHXs strength in global content distribution and creation, the companies will drive new production and growth for select Mattel properties.