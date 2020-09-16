Active Stocks Alert: Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCM), BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY), Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC)

On Monday, Shares of Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCM), lost -3.14% to $51.46.

Broadcom Corporation, declared its next-generation BroadR-Reach automotive Ethernet switch portfolio with integrated PHYs for automotive central gateway, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems(ADAS), infotainment, head units and time-sensitive applications. The new 28 nm devices utilize a unique design that delivers 30 percent power savings to provide the industrys lowest power automotive switch solution. For more news, visit Broadcoms Newsroom.

The dramatic rise of in-car applications has led to an improvement in demand for bandwidth, creating strain on the cars network. Through the use of Broadcoms high-performance BroadR-Reach Ethernet technology, automotive manufacturers not only address bandwidth concerns but also ensure compliance with the latest standards and enable a secure network. Serving as the cars network gateway, wired Ethernet connectivity provides device authentication to protect the car from malicious attacks, eavesdropping and the installation of non-approved devices. Additionally, Broadcoms new BCM8953x family creates a centralized switch that brings together formerly standalone connections such as back-up camera, instrumentation, audio and video streaming to share data across various applications and improve the user experience.

Broadcoms BroadR-Reach automotive Ethernet technology is on the road recently in a wide range of vehicles, counting the BMW X3, X4, X5, X6, i3, i8, 6 Series and 7 Series vehicles; the Jaguar XJ and XF; and the Volkswagen Passat.

Broadcom Corporation provides semiconductor solutions for wired and wireless communications. Its products offer voice, video, data, and multimedia connectivity in the home, office, and mobile environments. The company operates in two segments: Broadband and Connectivity, and Infrastructure and Networking.

Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY), declined -0.68% to $7.27, during its last trading session.

BlackBerry Limited, declared that St. Louis County Emergency Administration selected AdHoc, a division of BlackBerry, to provide a highly secure alerting and personnel accountability solution. The selection and deployment of the AdHoc solution was made in preparation for the one-year anniversary of the shooting and consequent demonstrations that gripped the streets of Ferguson in August 2014.

St. Louis County EMA sought a state-of-the art crisis communication system that would enable swift, secure and reliable critical communications. It was essential that the system enable coordination with full accountability and real time report generation. The County wanted to be proactive about the safety and protection of both first responders in addition to the citizens of the county. They wanted a highly-secured system with one central interface that could be deployed swiftly and manage multiple delivery modalities (mobile smart device messaging, phone calls, paging, etc.).

The system was deployed rapidly and was in operation on August 1, 2015. The Countys selection and implementation of AdHoc paid off right away as the County Executive declared a state of emergency when gunfire erupted on the fringes of demonstrations commemorating the anniversary weekend in August 2015. The County right away used the AtHoc system to actively communicate and coordinate with first responders dealing with vandalism, looting, arson and other acts of civil disobedience or confrontations with police.

BlackBerry Limited provides wireless communications solutions worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry wireless solutions, which comprise the sale of BlackBerry handheld devices; and the provision of data communication, and compression and security infrastructure services enabling BlackBerry handheld wireless devices to send and receive wireless messages and data.

Finally, Shares of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), ended its last trade with -2.31% loss, and closed at $29.17.

The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) has awarded PECO its Outstanding National Key Accounts Customer Service Award for its innovative approach and premier service for commercial and industrial customers. The award was presented to PECO’s Large Customer Services group at EEI’s National Key Accounts Workshop in Dallas on Saturday, October 24.

“We are constantly looking at new and innovative ways to advance the customer experience,” said Craig Adams, PECO president and CEO. “We are proud that our largest customers have named us a leader in customer service.”

Some of PECO’s largest customers, counting Best Buy, Walmart, Staples, Home Depot, Limited Brands and TJX voted to honor PECO with this noteworthy award.

PECO’s Large Customer Services group is dedicated to nearly 2,000 of the company’s largest customers with more than 20,000 locations across Southeastern Pennsylvania.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States. It owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, and hydroelectric generation facilities, in addition to wind and solar photovoltaic facilities.

