Active Stock to Observe: Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO), Sprint (NYSE:S), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

On Friday, Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO)s shares declined -0.33% to $33.37.

Yahoo! Inc. (YHOO) has market value of $31.41 billion while its EPS was booked as $6.89 in the last 12 months. The stock has 941.39 million shares outstanding while 69.80% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has gross profit margin of 66.70% . Beta value of the company was 1.29; beta is used to measure riskiness of the security.

Yahoo Incs chief development officer, Jacqueline Reses, is leaving the company to join mobile payments company Square Inc, Bloomberg stated, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reses role changed earlier this year when she shifted her focus to Yahoos spinoff of its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N), Bloomberg said.

Yahoo! Inc. is a technology company. The Company is engaged in providing Internet search, communication and digital content. The Company manages its business geographically: the Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Companys products include Search, Communications, Digital content, Flickr, and Tumblr.

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)s shares gained 0.47% to $4.29.

Sprint Corp (S) has the market capitalization of $17.02 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was -4.10% while its return on equity ratio was -15.00%. ATR value of company was 0.22 while stock volatility for week was 4.40% while for month was 5.63%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was -1.51 and its current ratio was -0.90.

Sprint Corp, will release its financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2015 on Tuesday, November 3rd. The results will be posted at www.sprint.com/investors at about 7:30 a.m. ET. Sprint administration will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Sprint Corporation is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries is a wireless communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services. The Company operates in two segments: Wireless and Wireline. Its services are provided through its ownership of wireless networks, an all-digital global wireline network and a Tier 1 Internet backbone.

At the end of Fridays trade, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)s shares surged 1.57% to $27.86.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) offered 62.50% EPS for prior five years. The company has 12.10% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 10.90%. The company has $15.02 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 87.40%. Its price to book ratio was 3.60. Volatility of the stock was 3.02% for the week while for the month booked as 3.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA) is engaged in visual computing, enabling individuals to interact with digital ideas, data and entertainment. The Company is engaged in creating NVIDIA-branded products and services, offering its processors to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and licensing its intellectual property.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.