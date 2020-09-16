Active Stock News: 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD), FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL), Sanofi SA (ADR) (NYSE:SNY), Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

On Monday, Shares of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD), lost -3.90% to $11.70.

3D Systems, declared that, for the third successive year, it is supporting the Inspired Minds education program at TCT + Personalize, to be held in Birmingham, UK on September 30 October 1, 2015. As part of its commitment to promoting and advancing digital literacy in K-12 education, 3DS will provide its flagship Cube(R) desktop 3D printers and SenseTM 3D scanners for the program, enabling students to experience real world design and manufacturing thinking.

3D Systems Corporation, through its auxiliaries, operates as a provider of 3D printing centric design-to-manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific, in addition to other European, the Middle East, and African countries.

Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL), inclined 6.36% to $0.739, during its last trading session.

FuelCell Energy, declared a note worthy industry milestone by generating four billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of virtually pollutant-free electricity from the global fleet of Direct FuelCell (DFC®) power plants since the first commercial installation in 2003. Adequate to power more than 362,000 average U.S. homes for one year, this power was efficiently produced by fuel cells electrochemically, quietly emitting water vapor rather than pollutants. One billion kWh of power was generated in just the past nine months reflecting the growing global adoption of affordable and environmentally friendly fuel cell power plants.

Four billion kWh of power generated by FuelCell Energy power plants, when contrast to the average U.S. fossil fuel power plant, avoided the annual greenhouse gas emissions of more than 408,000 cars, or the carbon sequestered by more than 1.6 million acres of U.S. forests in one year. FuelCell Energy power plants are efficiently generating ultra-clean power on three continents and four billion kWh of power is adequate to power about 362,000 U.S. homes or 905,000 German homes or 1,115,000 South Korean homes for one year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together its auxiliaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company is also involved in the development, design, production, and sale of fuel cell products under the Direct FuelCell name.

At the end of Monday’s trade, Shares of Sanofi SA (ADR) (NYSE:SNY), lost -1.50% to $46.78.

Sanofi, declared that it has reached a settlement agreement with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly), which addresses patents on Sanofis Lantus SoloSTAR (insulin glargine). The agreement resolves a U.S. patent infringement lawsuit regarding Lillys pursuit of regulatory approval for a product that would compete with Lantus SoloSTAR. Sanofi and Lilly agreed to end that lawsuit and to discontinue similar disputes worldwide.

Under the agreement, Lilly will pay royalties to Sanofi in exchange for a license to certain Sanofi patents. In the U.S., Lilly will not sell its insulin glargine product before December 15, 2016. The agreement does not comprise Lantus (vial), Toujeoor combination products. The remaining settlement terms are confidential.

Sanofi will continue its commitment to develop and deliver innovations for the more than 387 million people globally living with diabetes.

Sanofi researches, develops, and markets various therapeutic solutions. Its products comprise diabetes solutions, counting Lantus, Apidra, and Insuman that are human insulin analogs; Amaryl, an oral sulfonylurea; Lyxumia, a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist; and Afrezza, an inhaled insulin to improve glycemic control, in addition to Toujeo, an insulin glargine.

Finally, Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE), ended its last trade with -6.94% loss, and closed at $2.75.

Coeur Mining, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director, Mitchell J. Krebs, presented at the Denver Gold Forum in Denver, Colorado on September 21, 2015 at about 10:20 a.m. local time.

Coeur’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Peter C. Mitchell, will present at the Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona on September 30, 2015 at about 1:35 p.m. local time

Coeur Mining, Inc., through its auxiliaries, engages in the ownership, operation, exploration, and development of silver and gold mining properties primarily in the United States, Mexico, Bolivia, Argentina, Australia, Ecuador, Chile, and New Zealand.

