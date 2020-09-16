Active Stock in the NEWS: Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

During Thursday’s Morning trade, Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), lost -0.51% to $15.50.

U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Administration, recently declared it will sponsor a series of events throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. focused on charitable giving strategies and experiences. Starting this month and through the remainder of the year, these invitation-only events will bring together wealthy donors and nonprofit organizations from across the region to learn and discuss ways to achieve greater impact and personal fulfillment through philanthropy.

U.S. Trust Philanthropic Solutions group will sponsor nearly a dozen events in partnershipwith area nonprofits who serve a variety of charitable sectors – counting healthcare, education, basic needs, the arts, and more. The events will give new and practiced donors the opportunity to hear about issues that matter most to them, and to learn from experts and peers about engaging with nonprofits in ways that are most effective and meaningful.

The latest U.S. Trust® Study of High Net Worth Philanthropy found that 85 percent of wealthy donors plan to give as much (50 percent) or more (35 percent) in the next three to five years (through 2018) than they have in the past. The study also found that when these donors are intentional about and engaged in their giving they give more, are more impactful, and more personally fulfilled.

“Washington, D.C. and the surrounding area is home to a large number of philanthropic individuals and families, many of whom share a strong sense of community and appreciation for the impact of their gifts,” said Sam Gottesman, U.S. Trust market executive for the Mid-Atlantic region. “Giving money away is one of the most meaningful aspects of the wealth experience. Giving it away well isn’t always easy. We hope that the valuable insights shared during this unique series of events will assist inform and strengthen the giving strategies of these generous donors.”

U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Administration is a leading private wealth administration organization providing vast resources and customized solutions to assist meet clients wealth structuring, investment administration, banking and credit needs. Clients are served by teams of practiced advisors offering a range of financial services, counting investment administration, financial and succession planning, philanthropic and specialty asset administration, family office services, custom credit solutions, financial administration and family trust stewardship.

U.S. Trust is part of the Global Wealth and Investment Administration unit of Bank of America, N.A., which is a global leader in wealth administration, private banking and retail brokerage. As of June 30, 2015, U.S. Trust employs more than 4,100 professionals and maintains 97 offices in 32 states.

As part of Bank of America, U.S. Trust can provide access to a broad range of banking solutions for individuals and businesses, and an extensive retail banking platform.

Institutional Investments and Philanthropic Solutions (Philanthropic Solutions) is part of U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Administration (U.S. Trust). U.S. Trust operates through Bank of America, N.A. and other auxiliaries of Bank of America Corporation (BofA Corp.) Bank of America, N.A., Member FDIC. Trust and fiduciary services and other banking products are offered by wholly owned banking associates of BofA Corp., counting Bank of America, N.A.

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company. The company, through its auxiliaries, operates through Consumer and Business Banking; Consumer Real Estate Services; Global Wealth and Investment Administration; Global Banking; Global Markets; and Other segments.

