Active Movements: Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (ADR) (NYSE:MBT), United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS), Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV)

On Friday, Shares of Mobilnye Telesistemy PAO (ADR) (NYSE:MBT), lost -0.39% to $7.75.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC and Vodafone declared that they have agreed to extend their planned partner market agreement and expand the scope of it in Ukraine, signifying a deeper relationship between the two companies in the country. Under the new partnership, the companies will roll out 3G and develop a number of new services in the market using the Vodafone brand in the Ukraine.

Both companies have been working together since the original partner market agreement was signed in 2008. Under this agreement, MTS has gained exclusive access to a range of products, services and devices from Vodafone for both consumer and corporate markets. It has also assisted MTS leverage Vodafones expertise in marketing and deployment of new technologies. This new agreement builds on and develops this long-standing partnership.

Vasyl Latsanych, MTS Vice President for Marketing, remarked, Since MTS and Vodafone began our partnership, MTS has drawn on Vodafone support for a number of key planned initiatives, counting the introduction of data services throughout our markets. Now, with the emergence of 3G, is right time to deepen our partnership with Vodafone to take advantage of growth opportunities in the Ukrainian telecommunications market.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC provides telecommunication services in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It offers a range of mobile and fixed line voice and data telecommunications services, counting data transfer, broadband, pay-TV, and various value-added services, in addition to sells equipment and accessories.

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS), inclined 0.14% to $103.95, during its last trading session.

United Parcel Service, declared new rates for 2016.

Effective December 28, 2015, UPS Ground rates and accessorial charges will improvement by an average net 4.9 percent. UPS Air and International services and accessorials, counting UPS Air Freight rates within and between the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, will improvement an average net 5.2 percent. UPS Freight® rates will improvement an average net of 4.9 percent, effective October 26, 2015.

Effective November 2, 2015, the surcharge will improvement for Over Maximum Packages and the tables for Ground, Air and International fuel surcharges will be updated. Effective January 4, 2016, there will be a charge for UPS’s Third-Party Billing Service.

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation, logistics, and financial services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight.

Finally, Shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV), ended its last trade with -5.30% loss, and closed at $13.84.

Navistar, and Continental Tire the Americas, declared that the two companies have signed a Letter of Intent for a five-year supply agreement where Continental tires will be the standard tire offering on all International® brand medium-duty, severe service and heavy-duty trucks and all IC Bus™ brand school buses.

Continental tires are well-regarded by customers in a wide range of applications and duty cycles throughout the commercial vehicle industry and were proud to make them the standard offering across our entire vehicle line-up, said Bill Kozek, president, Navistar Truck and Parts. Continental offers a full range of durable, low rolling resistance tires that assist drive fuel efficiency improvements and maximize uptime for our customers.

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, and school and commercial buses; and provides service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. It operates through four segments: North America Truck, North America Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

