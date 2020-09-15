Up to Date Trending Stocks: Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD), First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG), Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

On Thursday, Shares of Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD), gained 24.27% to $7.63.

Affimed N.V., declared that an existing shareholder has raised its position in the Company by purchasing 3.3 million shares. The Agreement was signed on Oct. 9, 2015 and will lead to an investment of $21.8 million (EURO 19.2 million).

This investment will assist to ensure that Affimed is well positioned to achieve our aims and thereby create value for our shareholders, said Florian Fischer, Ph.D., CFO of Affimed. We are grateful for this renewed long-term commitment, which is an important validation of our unique NK- and T-cell approaches via our proprietary bispecific TandAb technology.

Affimed has leveraged its expertise in next-generation bi- and trispecific antibodies to build a pipeline of unencumbered clinical and preclinical assets. Affimeds lead candidate, AFM13, a bispecific CD30/CD16A TandAb presently in Phase 2 development for Hodgkins lymphoma (HL), has already shown signs of therapeutic activity as monotherapy after only four weeks of treatment in difficult-to-treat (salvage) patients. In addition, AFM13 has shown potential for synergistic efficacy in combination with checkpoint inhibitors in preclinical studies, where tumors shrank by up to about 90%. The Companys second clinical candidate, AFM11, a bispecific CD19/CD3 TandAb antibody, is presently in Phase 1 in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL). The additional capital secured through the existing investors raised position will support continued development of AFM13 and AFM11, in addition to earlier-stage programs such as the EGFRvIII/CD3-targeting T-cell TandAb AFM21 and additional NK-cell engagers.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell bispecific antibody (TandAb) that accomplished Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, counting Hodgkin lymphoma.

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG), inclined 4.46% to $4.22, during its last trading session.

First Majestic Silver Corp., declared that total production at its five operating silver mines in Mexico for the third quarter ended September 30, 2015 reached 3,558,035 equivalent ounces of silver, relatively unchanged contrast to the same quarter in 2014.

Our third quarter results saw overall improvements in silver recoveries and throughput rates primarily due to the recent expansion of the La Encantada plant to 3,000 tonnes per day. At San Martin and La Guitarra, we continue to encounter high grades of silver and gold which resulted in record quarterly production at both operations, stated Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO of First Majestic. However, due to the continued weakness in metal prices, we are modifying our operations in order to ensure free cash flow is generated across the entire business. These changes comprise additional layoffs and mine plan revisions. Once these changes are fully implemented, and with the addition of the newly attained Santa Elena Mine, the Company is predictable to benefit from improved operating margins, raised cash flows and greater economies of scale.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver projects in Mexico. The company owns and operates five producing mines, counting the La Encantada silver mine in Coahuila State, the La Parrilla silver mine in Durango State, the Del Toro silver mine in Zacatecas State, the San Martin silver mine in Jalisco State, and the La Guitarra silver mine in Mexico State.

Finally, Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG), ended its last trade with -0.21% loss, and closed at $9.61.

CEOs of Concordia Maritime, dAmico International Shipping S.A. and Scorpio Tankers Inc. to Discuss Product Tanker Shipping Sector Trends & Outlook.

Capital Link will host a complimentary webinar to discuss the product tanker shipping sector on Tuesday, October 20, 2015 at 11:00 am EST.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its auxiliaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and crude oil worldwide. As of July 13, 2015, it owned 67 tankers comprising 16 LR2 tankers, 15 Handymax tankers, and 45 MR tankers with an average age of 0.9 years; and time charters-in 17 product tankers, counting 4 LR2, 4 LR1, 4 MR, and 5 Handymax tankers.

