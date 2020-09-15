Most Active Stocks News Alert: AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

On Friday, Shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ:AEZS), lost 17.06% to $0.0564. The stock attained the volume of 54.44 million shares.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) declared that it has convened a special meeting of shareholders to be held on Monday, November 16, 2015 , at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern time) for shareholders of record on October 14, 2015 to consider a special resolution authorizing the consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation at a consolidation ratio of between 8-for-1 and 100-for-1 and that the Notice of Special Meeting of Shareholders and Administration Information Circular have been mailed to shareholders.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and womens health.

Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), dropped -0.34% to $16.14, during its last trading session.

Millennials in Chicago are collectively better at saving than their peers across the country, according to the new Bank of America/USA TODAY Better Money Habits Millennial Report. The survey found that 70 percent of Chicago millennials regularly set aside money for savings, contrast to 56 percent nationally.

Of those millennials in Chicago who are saving, the greatest number said they were putting away money for an emergency fund (54 percent), while about one in three said they were saving for retirement (34 percent) or saving for a home (35 percent) – roughly the same number who said they were saving for a vacation or travel (34 percent).

Still, despite a strong inclination to save, most Chicago millennials are falling short of their savings aims. Only 35 percent feel positively about the amount they presently have saved, and nearly half (46 percent) of those who are saving have less than $5,000 set aside, counting general savings, retirement and other investment accounts. They’re not necessarily prepared for a financial emergency, either: Roughly four in 10 Chicago millennials (44 percent) admitted that they do not have three months’ worth of living expenses saved.

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company. The company, through its auxiliaries, operates through Consumer and Business Banking; Consumer Real Estate Services; Global Wealth and Investment Administration; Global Banking; Global Markets; and Other segments. Its Consumer and Business Banking segment offers a range of deposits and consumer lending services.

Finally, Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR), ended its last trade with 4.85% gain, and closed at $31.15.

The stock closed at a distance of 12.60% from 20-day simple moving average. In the last trading session, the stock’s price moved -17.48% below its 200 day moving average, changing hands as low as $29.36 per share. The stock is presently trading 13.15% above its SMA 50.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It offers various products and services for users, counting Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Vine and video, a mobile application that enables users to create and distribute short looping videos.

