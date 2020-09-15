Morning Trade News Alert: GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO), ACE Limited (NYSE:ACE), Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ), MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

During Friday’s Morning trade, Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO), lost -2.81% to $35.30.

GoPro known for its meteoric rise at this time last year, is getting a second look from analysts based on its new Hero4 camera. One key analyst gave a somewhat mixed view on this company.

While Oppenheimer likes the strides GoPro is making, the firm reiterated a Perform rating due to its more conservative view of the core capture device market. Much of the report was focused on the Hero4 camera and its launch, according to 24/7 Wallst.

Due to the Hero4’s different form factor and earlier launch, Oppenheimer believes it is too early to make a call on its success. Administration also demonstrated the latest software update, which the firm believes is part of a larger vision to improve user experience. Sharing was much improved comparing to Oppenheimer’s earlier experience. 24/7 Wallst Reports

According to Oppenheimer:

“We believe this product will be GoPro’s most prominent piece of new hardware for 2015, despite its early release in July. Hero4 Session features a much smaller, rugged body with longer battery life and streamlined user interface. Administration indicated it can be a great everyday companion camera for users.”

GoPro, Inc. develops hardware and software solutions to alleviate consumer pain points associated with capturing, managing, sharing, and enjoying engaging content. The company offers HERO line of capture devices, such as cameras; premium accessories, counting battery BacPac, smart remote, and LCD touch BacPac accessories; and mounts comprising equipment-based mounts comprising of helmet, handlebar, roll bar, and grip and tripod mounts that enable consumers to capture content while engaged in a range of activities, in addition to mounts that enable customers to wear the mount on their bodies, such as wrist housings, chest harnesses, and head straps.

Shares of ACE Limited (NYSE:ACE), declined -1.27% to $100.26, during its current trading session.

ACE Limited will hold its third quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 21, 2015, starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

The company anticipates to issue its third quarter earnings release and financial supplement after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20, 2015.

ACE Limited, through its auxiliaries, provides a range of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company’s Insurance  North American P&C segment offers casualty insurance, environmental, inland marine, professional risk, disaster protection, vacant land and building, and claims and risk administration services; homeowners, automobile, valuables, umbrella liability, and recreational marine insurance; and wholesale excess and surplus lines property, casualty, environmental, professional liability, inland marine, and product recall coverages.

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ), declined -4.12% to $19.66, during its current trading session.

Canadian Solar declared that the company took part in the 2015 Solar Power International (SPI) exhibition held from September 14-17, 2015 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

During this annual exhibition, Canadian Solar introduced several new products, counting

The Canadian Solar Smart DC module (CS6P-260|265P-SD): An integrated Canadian Solar PV module featuring the SolarEdge OPJ-300-LV DC power optimizer

The Canadian Solar 36 kW string inverter, which is the latest addition to the companys 1000V UL, three-phase CSI-KTL-CT inverter family

The Canadian Solar 72-cell, 1500V Diamond CS6X-P-FG PV module

Leading the DC optimizer market, SolarEdge believes that by embedding SolarEdges power optimizers directly into the modules during the manufacturing process, this will assist accelerate the pace of PV adoption around the world, stated Lior Handelsman, VP of Marketing and Product Strategy of SolarEdge Technologies. We are happy that an important player, such as Canadian Solar, has joined us on this mission to provide optimized PV solutions designed to lower the cost of solar energy.

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its auxiliaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar wafers, cells, and solar power products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Module and Energy. Its products comprise various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Finally, Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL), gained 0.86%, and is now trading at $12.84.

MaxLinear, a provider of integrated, radio-frequency (RF) and mixed-signal integrated circuits for broadband communications, Pay-TV and the connected home, and data center, metro, and long-haul transport network applications, recently revised its financial outlook for the third quarter 2015.

MaxLinear presently anticipates revenue for the quarter ending September 30, 2015 to be about $95 million, contrast to prior guidance of between $90 million and $94 million. MaxLinear also declared that it anticipates GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter 2015 to be about 53 percent and 57 percent, respectively, consistent with prior guidance. GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are predictable to be about $49 million and $31 million, respectively, contrast to prior guidance of about $50 million and $32 million, respectively.

MaxLinear, Inc. provides integrated, radio-frequency (RF) and mixed-signal circuits for broadband communication and data center, metro, and long-haul transport network applications worldwide.

