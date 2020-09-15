Hot Stocks: Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), Kroger (NYSE:KR), Atmel (NASDAQ:ATML)

On Thursday, Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX), lost -13.31% to $41.44. The stock attained the volume of 21.47 million shares.

Seagate Technology plc (STX), declared selected preliminary financial information for its fiscal first quarter of 2016, which ended on October 2, 2015.

Seagate anticipates to report revenue of about $2.9 billion and non-GAAP gross margin of about 24% for the fiscal first quarter 2016. The Company anticipates to report unit shipments for the fiscal first quarter of about 47 million and maintaining about 40% market share.

These preliminary results compare to the Company’s formerly forecasted range for fiscal first quarter of revenue of $2.9 to $3.1 billion and non-GAAP gross margin of about 27%. The difference in the Company’s non-GAAP gross margin from its forecast was driven primarily by lower than predictable intra-quarter demand for the Company’s 4TB and 6TB nearline HDD products. Seagate declared its 8TB nearline HDD products in September and anticipates to enhance its market participation in this growth segment over the next several quarters.

Seagate Technology Public Limited Company designs, manufactures, and sells electronic data storage products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and EMEA countries. It provides hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, PCIe cards, and serial advanced technology architecture controllers that are designed for enterprise servers and storage systems in mission critical and nearline applications; for client compute applications comprising desktop and mobile computing; and for client non-compute applications, such as digital video recorders, personal data backup systems, portable external storage systems, digital media systems, and surveillance systems.

Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR), surged 2.04% to $37.07, during its last trading session.

The Kroger Co. (KR) declared its decision to withdraw from sale unrefrigerated caramel apples that have been pierced with dipping sticks due to new scientific evidence that the product, if left unrefrigerated, may be at risk for listeriosis.

No illnesses have been stated in connection with these products. Kroger made its decision out of an abundance of caution after reviewing a study published online by the American Society of Microbiology.

The Kroger family of stores has pulled these products from shelves and distribution centers and has disposed of them. Dr. Pruett added that the company is open to carrying these products again in the future and will work with suppliers to reduce the risk of bacterial growth. Kroger is a recognized leader in food safety and a past recipient of the International Association for Food Protections prestigious Black Pearl Award for advancing food safety and quality.

The Kroger Co., together with its auxiliaries, operates as a retailer in the United States and internationally. It also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores.

Finally, Atmel Corporation (NASDAQ:ATML), ended its last trade with 1.16% gain, and closed at $8.73.

The stock closed at a distance of 6.94% from 20-day simple moving average. In the last trading session, the stock’s price moved 3.59% above its 200 day moving average, changing hands as low as $8.64 per share. The stock is presently trading 9.51% above its SMA 50.

Atmel® Corporation (ATML), will release third quarter 2015 financial results on Wednesday, October 28, 2015 after the market close.

Atmel will not hold an earnings conference call due to its pending acquisition by Dialog Semiconductor.

Atmel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor integrated circuit products primarily in the United States, Asia, Europe, South Africa, and Central and South America.

