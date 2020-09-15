Active Movers of Yesterday: Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW), Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP), Opko Health (NYSE:OPK) | BNinvestors

On Tuesday, Shares of Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW), gained 1.40% to $4058.

For the third successive year, The Dow Chemical Company (DOW) has committed to combining leadership and business development while simultaneously addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges. From September 26 – October 3, 2015, Dow will send 42 employees from 24 global locations to Surabaya, Indonesia to work with nonprofit organizations and address long-standing challenges in a key growth market for the Company. The program, Leadership in Action (LIA), is being held for the first time in Asia and in one of Dow’s focused growth geographies. The company recently opened its first sales office in Surabaya, the capital of East Java province.

Pairing talent development with global citizenship, LIA offers Dow employees the opportunity to partner with on-the-ground, local organizations in emerging geographies to develop sustainable community-driven solutions. In Indonesia this year, employees will work with three universities and four non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to address challenges related to education, agriculture, water and community development. The Dow employees have been working virtually with their colleagues since April 2015 on various projects, and will travel to Surabaya in September to work side-by-side with their Indonesian counterparts to present their proposals. The Dow teams and their local partners will then work together to reach the most suitable solutions and by the end of October, Dow will present the final solutions.

“Leadership in Action exposes our employees to real-world challenges in emerging economies,” said Johanna Söderström, Dow’s corporate vice president of human resources and aviation. “These projects serve as exceptional development opportunities for our employees, who become visionaries for new business development opportunities while learning first-hand the realities of working in unknown situations that test their leadership, decision-making and problem-solving skills.”

The Dow Chemical Company (Dow) is as an integrated science and technology company. The Company is a diversified, manufacturer and supplier of products used primarily as raw materials in the manufacture of customer products and services across the world. The Company operates in five segments: Agricultural Sciences, Consumer Solutions, Infrastructure Solutions, Performance Materials & Chemicals and Performance Plastics.

Shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP), declined -6.64% to $16.81, during its last trading session.

Horizon Pharma declared that Glass Lewis & Co. (Glass Lewis), one of the nations leading proxy advisory services, issued a report supporting Horizon Pharmas efforts to call for two related special meetings of Depomed, Inc. (Depomed) shareholders one to remove all of the current Depomed directors and repeal a series of recent amendments to Depomeds bylaws (the Removal and Bylaw Amendments Special Meeting) and a second to elect replacement directors (the Election Special Meeting).

Glass Lewis recommended that Depomed shareholders PROVIDE CONSENT FOR Horizon Pharmas solicitation for the calling of the special meetings by submitting their WHITE and BLUE proxy cards to Horizon Pharmas proxy solicitor, MacKenzie Partners, Inc. Glass Lewis is the second proxy advisory service to make that recommendation. On September 28, 2015, Horizon Pharma declared that Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) had recommended that Depomed shareholders should provide such consent.

We are happy that both ISS and Glass Lewis have now affirmed that Depomed shareholders deserve the opportunity to have their voices heard and support the calling of the two related special meetings, said Timothy P. Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon Pharma plc. It is time for Depomed shareholders to protect their interests and provide consent FOR the calling of the two related special meetings we are requesting.

Horizon Pharma plc, formerly Vidara Therapeutics International Public Limited Company, is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing differentiated products that address unmet medical needs.

Finally, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE:OPK), ended its last trade with -1.63% loss, and closed at $8.44.

Opko Health declared a global license agreement with The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) for the development and commercialization of novel lipoprotein signal peptidase (“Lsp”) inhibitors developed and discovered using a proprietary high throughput screening technology funded and exclusively licensed by OPKO from TSRI.

OPKO has agreed to fund additional work in Dr. Wolan’s laboratory at TSRI and to move as rapidly as possible into clinical trials.

“We are happy to continue our partnership with Dr. Wolan and The Scripps Research Institute to develop the next generation of highly effective antibiotics,” said Phillip Frost, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our plan is to continue to build on two promising leads already identified and others using the novel screening technology developed at Scripps.”

There is a tremendous unmet medical need for new, potent antibiotics.

OPKO Health, Inc. (OPKO) is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company. The Company is involved in developing a range of solutions to diagnose, treat and prevent various conditions, counting point-of-care tests, laboratory developed tests (LDTs), molecular diagnostics tests, and pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

