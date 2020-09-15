Active Movements: Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

On Monday, Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), lost -2.95% to $50.60.

Discover Financial Services received honors in four categories at the 2015 Call Center Week Excellence Awards Conference and Expo presented by the International Quality & Productivity Center.

For the second successive year, Discover won first place in the Best Training and Development Program award, which honors companies that integrate learning and development into short- and long-term aims. Additionally, Discover was named the top winner in the Best Marketing Team that Supports CS category, which recognizes companies that are creating personalized, meaningful customer experiences that meet or exceed the company’s expectations. Discover was runner up for Best Use of Voice of the Customer and Best IT team categories.

“Everything we do revolves around our commitment to customers and meeting their needs, providing the best possible customer experience, said Jim Panzarino, EVP & President, Credit and Card Operations at Discover. “We are proud that IQPC has recognized our customer service efforts and will continue to look for innovative ways to deliver an exceptional customer experience.”

“Discover Financial Services truly understands the value a call center plays in achieving higher levels of customer experience, said Lisa Schulman, Executive Producer, Call Center Week. “I would like to congratulate Discover Financial Services on winning two awards.”

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, in addition to a financial holding company. The Company provides direct banking products and services and payment services through its auxiliaries.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), declined -2.01% to $91.64, during its last trading session.

Honeywell International will issue its 2016 Outlook before the opening of The New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, December 16. The company will also hold a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. EST.

Honeywell International Inc. (Honeywell) is a diversified technology and manufacturing company. The Company is engaged in serving customers across the world with aerospace products and services, turbochargers, control, sensing and security technologies for buildings, homes and industry, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), declined -0.84% to $78.91, during its last trading session.

Philip Morris International declared that on August 11, 2015, PT HM Sampoerna Tbk. (“Sampoerna”), an indirect partner of Philip Morris International Inc. in which PMI holds a 98.18% interest through PT Philip Morris Indonesia (“PMID”), filed a registration statement with the Indonesian Financial Services Authority (Otoritas Jasa Keuangan or “OJK”), in connection with a potential rights issue (the “Rights Issue”) by Sampoerna. The purpose of the potential Rights Issue would be to comply with the Indonesian Stock Exchange’s (“IDX”) mandatory requirement of a minimum threshold for public shareholding. Following IDX regulations, all listed public companies are required to have at least 7.5% of their total paid-up capital owned by the public (not taking into account controlling or principal shareholders) by January 30, 2016. As advised by Sampoerna on its website on September 21, 2015, the price range for a potential institutional placement of rights shares in connection with the Rights Issue has been set at between Rp. 65,000 and Rp. 77,000 per rights share of Sampoerna. It is predictable that after the Rights Issue 7.50% of Sampoernas total paid-up capital will be owned by the public, in compliance with IDX requirements. Final pricing for the placement is predictable to occur on or about October 1, 2015.

Philip Morris International Inc. is a holding company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. The Companys products are sold in more than 180 markets, which comprise a range of international and local, premium, mid-price and low-price brands. Its premium price brands comprise Marlboro, Merit, Parliament and Virginia Slims; mid-price brands are L&M and Chesterfield, and international brands comprise Bond Street, Lark, Muratti, Next, Philip Morris and Red & White.

Finally, Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), ended its last trade with -1.72% loss, and closed at $77.69.

Walker & Company Brands, the company that makes health and beauty simple for people of color by developing products and services tailored to their unique needs, recently declared it has raised $24 million in a Series B round of funding led by Institutional Venture Partners (IVP). Also participating in the round are Andreessen Horowitz, Upfront Ventures, Daher Capital, Collaborative Fund, Google Ventures, Felicis Ventures, and Melo7 Tech Partners. Individual investors comprise Earvin Magic Johnson, John Legend, King Bach, Ron Johnson, San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York, San Francisco 49ers President Paraag Marathe, Ryan Leslie, Andre Iguodala, Harrison Barnes, Anre and Paula Williams, Charles King and John Maeda.

The company also declared recently that it has signed a deal with Target® Corp (TGT) to sell its flagship product, Bevel, at select Target stores in the United States and on Target.com.

Founded in 2013, Walker & Company Brands has focused to date on its flagship brand, Bevel, the first and only shaving system designed to reduce and prevent razor bumps and irritation in men with coarse and curly hair. The latest round of funding will allow Walker & Company Brands to continue to grow by accelerating the development of new health and beauty products tailored to the unique needs of people of color, establishing new distribution channels for Bevel and reinvesting in team growth, all while retaining dedication to superior customer service.

Target Corporation (Target) is engaged in providing everyday essentials and fashionable, and differentiated merchandise at discounted prices. The Company operates in two segments: U.S. and Canadian. The U.S. Segment comprises all of its the United States retail operations, counting digital sales.

