Active Movements: Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP), ING Groep NV (ADR) (NYSE:ING)

On Friday, Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), gained 0.61% to $55.70.

Discover Financial Services, declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B, in the amount of $16.25 per share. The dividend equals $0.40625 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock. The dividend will be payable on November 30, 2015, to the holders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2015.

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of common stock payable on November 19, 2015, to holders of record at the close of business on November 5, 2015.

Discover Financial Services operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, counting private student loans, personal loans, home loans, home equity loans, prepaid cards, and other consumer lending, in addition to deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP), declined -0.31% to $58.54, during its last trading session.

American Electric Power, has planned a quarterly earnings conference call with financial analysts at 9 a.m. EDT Thursday, Oct. 22.

American Electric Power is one of the largest electric utilities in the United States, delivering electricity to nearly 5.4 million customers in 11 states. AEP ranks among the nations largest generators of electricity, owning nearly 32,000 megawatts of generating capacity in the U.S. AEP also owns the nations largest electricity transmission system, a more than 40,000-mile network that comprises more 765-kilovolt extra-high voltage transmission lines than all other U.S. transmission systems combined. AEPs transmission system directly or indirectly serves about 10 percent of the electricity demand in the Eastern Interconnection, the interconnected transmission system that covers 38 eastern and central U.S. states and eastern Canada, and about 11 percent of the electricity demand in ERCOT, the transmission system that covers much of Texas. AEPs utility units operate as AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana and east Texas). AEPs headquarters are in Columbus, Ohio.

American Electric Power Company, Inc., a public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Finally, Shares of ING Groep NV (ADR) (NYSE:ING), ended its last trade with 0.75% gain, and closed at $14.74.

(ING) has return on equity ratio of 8.60%. The company has $ 57.01B in market worth. Gross Profit margin is maintained at 32.30%. Earnings per share of the company were $0.62 while 3.87B shares were outstanding.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates through Retail Netherlands; Retail Belgium; Retail Germany; Retail Rest of World; and Commercial Banking segments.

