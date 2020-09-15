Active Morning Movers: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN), Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

On Monday, Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) lost -5.36% and is at $640.09 in the Real-Time trading session. The company opened at $656.63, and is moving between $637.53 658.19, through the day.

Amazon.com’s 21st holiday was a record-breaker for Amazon Prime, Amazon Original Series and Amazon devices. More than three million members worldwide joined Prime during the third week of December, bringing milestone growth to the membership program which offers unlimited Free Two-Day shipping, Free Same-Day Delivery, superfast free two-hour delivery via Prime Now in more than 20 metro areas, and unlimited access to tens of thousands of movies and TV episodes, counting award-winning Amazon Original Series at no additional cost. Prime members made The Man in the High Castle the most watched TV season on Prime Video this holiday by 4.5x and doubled their total viewing hours of Prime Video titles, contrast to 2014. This holiday was also the best ever for Amazon devices, doubling last year’s record-setting shopping season with millions of devices sold. Among Amazon devices, the all-new Fire tablet was the #1 best-selling, most gifted and most wished-for product across the millions of items available on Amazon.com since its introduction 15 weeks ago.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) declined -4.48% right now and is at $10.31. The 52-week range of the share price is from $6.41 16.54. The company has total market capitalization of $1.41B.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals declared that Joel Barrish, Ph.D., has been named the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and Executive Vice President, effective January 4, 2016.

“It is with great excitement that we welcome Joel to Achillion as CSO,” commented Milind Deshpande, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Achillion. “Joel is a highly accomplished drug hunter who has co-invented and developed multiple clinical compounds, counting the highly successful marketed therapeutic Sprycel for which he received The Thomas Alva Edison Award. Most recently, Joel served as the Vice President and Head of Discovery Chemistry for all therapeutic areas, counting Immunology, at Bristol-Myers Squibb. We look forward to him ongoing his work to address the needs of patients by stewarding Achillion’s expanding portfolio of complement factor D inhibitors counting ACH-4471 which is poised to enter clinical development.”

Dr. Barrish commented, “Achillion is an exciting and innovative company whose discovery and development achievements have impressed me for many years. I am delighted to join an exceptional team and share in this unique opportunity to advance Achillion’s Complement inhibitor platform. I believe that ACH-4471 and the ongoing discovery efforts related to factor D inhibition represent noteworthy potential to address unmet needs, not only for patients with ultra-rare diseases, but as potentially improved treatment options for ophthalmic, respiratory and other broad indications.”

Shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L), lost -1.85%, and is now trading at $37.69. Its overall volume is 142,242 shares right now, and average trading volume of 1,630,470 shares. On a different note, The Company has revealed insider buying and selling activities to the Securities Exchange, Welters Anthony, director of Loews Corp, executed a transaction worth $114,930 on December 2, 2015. A total of 3,000 shares were purchased at an average price of $38.31. The Insider information was divulged by the Securities and Exchange Commission in a Form 4 filing. The information is based on open market trades at the market prices. Option exercises are not covered.

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.