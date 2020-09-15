Active Market-Capitalization Activities: Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

September 15, 2020

On Thursday, Shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), inclined 4.75% to $108.92, during its current trading session.

FB is moving on high volume, trading at a volume of 46.71M shares, for now, as compared to its average daily volume of 27.95M shares. At $108.65, the stock is gaining momentum as shares are down from a peak price of $110.65 recorded on Oct 29, 2015. The stock is having its 200-day moving average of $89.12 and $96.23 as its 50-day moving average. The market capitalization as recorded for the firm is $292.43B. According to WSJ report, Facebook Inc. is now part of an exclusive group: The $300 billion market-cap club. Facebook is set to finish the session with a market value above $300 billion for the first time ever. If share gains hold, the social network would join six other heavyweights with market values surpassing $300 billion. They comprise Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc. (formerly Google), Microsoft Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. In addition to hitting a market value in excess of $300 billion, Facebook shares are trading at a record Thursday after two dozen analysts upped their price targets on the social media site’s shares Facebook’s earnings. Amazon beat out Facebook to the $300 billion market-cap club earlier this week. Its stock has jumped 16% in the past two weeks after the Seattle retailer earned a surprise profit in the third quarter, assisted by its fast-growing cloud business. Apple, the world’s most valuable company, has a market cap of $680 billion, according to FactSet’s latest data. Alphabet, the second most valuable firm in the S&P 500, has a market cap that tops $500 billion, according to the data provider.

Facebook’s Current Trade Update: The firm opened its current trade at $108.80, and as of now, it is trading at $109.12. The total volume traded for the day is 45.54M shares, as compared to its average daily volume of 27.95M shares. The stock is floating in a range of $107.95 $110.65. The stocks hold the market capitalization of $292.61B.

The mean estimate for the short-term price target for the firm stands at $112.73, according to 45 brokers. The higher price target for FB is $146.00, while the lower price target is $68.00.

Analysts mean recommendation for the stock is 1.70. This number is based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy recommendation while 5 represents a Strong Sell.

Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. It provides a set of development tools and application programming interfaces that enable developers to integrate with Facebook to create mobile and Web applications.

 AAPL’s Current Trade Update: The firm opened its current trade at $121.85, and as of now, it is trading at $120.54. The total volume traded for the day is 22.98M shares, as compared to its average daily volume of 51.15M shares. The stock is floating in a range of $120.18 $122.69. The stocks hold the market capitalization of $675.76B.

The mean estimate for the short-term price target for the firm stands at $148.88, according to 42 brokers. The higher price target for AAPL is $200.00, while the lower price target is $85.00.

Analysts mean recommendation for the stock is 1.90. This number is based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy recommendation while 5 represents a Strong Sell.

Apple Inc. (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

 GOOGL’s Current Trade Update: The firm opened its current trade at $758.81, and as of now, it is trading at $762.06. The total volume traded for the day is 1.29M shares, as compared to its average daily volume of 2.26M shares. The stock is floating in a range of $757.47 $766.35. The stocks hold the market capitalization of $511.37B.

The mean estimate for the short-term price target for the firm stands at $840.13, according to 46 brokers. The higher price target for GOOGL is $950.00, while the lower price target is $705.00.

Analysts mean recommendation for the stock is 1.70. This number is based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy recommendation while 5 represents a Strong Sell.

Alphabet Inc., through its auxiliaries, builds technology products and provides services to organize the information.

