Active Eye Catching Stocks: JD.com, (NASDAQ:JD), Exxon Mobil Corporation, (NYSE:XOM), Whiting Petroleum, (NYSE:WLL)

On Friday, Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD), gained 0.29% to $24.26.

The company has a net profit margin of -6.50% and weekly performance is -2.73%. On the last day of trading company shares ended up $24.19. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) distance from 50-day simple moving average (SMA50) is -19.58%.

Major Brokerage house, Macquarie maintains its ratings on JD.com. In the latest research report, Macquarie raises the target price from $38 per share to $39 per share on the shares. According to the information available, the shares are now rated Outperform by the analysts at the agency. The rating by the firm was issued on August 11, 2015.

JD.com, Inc., through its auxiliaries, operates as an online direct sales company in the Peoples Republic of China. It primarily offers electronics and home appliances products; and general merchandise products, counting audio and video products, and books.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), inclined 0.23% to $72.69, during its last trading session, despite oil retreated Friday as analysts reminded the market of high U.S. inventory numbers and the continued oversupply of crude, according to WSJ.

Light, sweet crude for October delivery settled down $1.29, or 2.8%, to $44.63 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 3.1% in the week. WSJ Reports

Brent, the global benchmark, fell 75 cents, or 1.5%, to $48.14 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe, notching a 3% weekly decline. WSJ added.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania.

In addition, Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:WLL), ended its last trade with -1.49% loss, and closed at $15.87. The reason is same as for Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Whiting Petroleum is upgraded by Goldman to Buy , according to the research report released to the investors. Earlier the firm had a rating of Neutral on the company shares. The shares recommendation by the Brokerage Firm was released on Sep-11-2015.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the Rocky Mountains and Permian Basin regions of the United States. It sells oil and gas to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

