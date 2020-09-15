Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Introduces Advanced Analytics Applications for the Telecommunications Industry.

During the pre-market trade, Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN), declined almost -0.95% or -0.99 points.

Looking into the past performances of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN), the one will observe that shares declined -0.84% in the past week while it gained 2.38% in the past four weeks. The YTD performance as recorded by the firm stands at 14.06% while it has improved by 5.86% in the past three months.

According to the latest news report, Accenture is launching five advanced analytics applications for the telecommunications industry, equipping users with customized analytics insights that can empower them to make smarter, data-driven decisions. Developed through the Accenture Analytics Applications Platform – a scalable platform that develops industry- and function-specific advanced analytics applications that are reusable, configurable and adaptable to meet the needs of each unique company and its individual users – the new analytics applications are designed to assist telecommunications companies make more effective pricing, staffing, maintenance and planning decisions.

Accenture’s new advanced analytics applications for the telecommunications industry comprise:

Network Predictive Fault Management – Assists providers predict network incidents before they occur, allowing for pre-emptive maintenance and improved service assurance. Users receive insights detailing network vulnerabilities and recommendations for proactive maintenance of the network infrastructure.

– Assists providers predict network incidents before they occur, allowing for pre-emptive maintenance and improved service assurance. Users receive insights detailing network vulnerabilities and recommendations for proactive maintenance of the network infrastructure. Revenue Forecasting – Forecasts revenues in different areas – such as customer base, activations, cancellations, and traffic – to support revenue-generating business decisions.

– Forecasts revenues in different areas – such as customer base, activations, cancellations, and traffic – to support revenue-generating business decisions. Bundle Pricing – Supports the development of effective pricing strategies for offering bundles, such as bundling a handset and a connection. Insights on customer preferences enable pricing decisions that can support customer demands, optimize inventory administration, achieve business objectives, and enhance profitability.

– Supports the development of effective pricing strategies for offering bundles, such as bundling a handset and a connection. Insights on customer preferences enable pricing decisions that can support customer demands, optimize inventory administration, achieve business objectives, and enhance profitability. Call Volume Forecaster – Improves the planning, staffing and administration of contact centers by providing users with insights on forecasted call volumes and the right staffing resources needed to support the center. Through an analytics-driven administration process, providers can improve customer service levels and enhance customer satisfaction, loyalty and brand perception.

– Improves the planning, staffing and administration of contact centers by providing users with insights on forecasted call volumes and the right staffing resources needed to support the center. Through an analytics-driven administration process, providers can improve customer service levels and enhance customer satisfaction, loyalty and brand perception. IT Governance – Assists providers to optimize and improve IT infrastructure efficiency, even when transitioning to virtualized environments. To support decision-making, users receive insights involving asset mapping, the impact of future application scenarios, and reporting that can validate decisions or inform new actions.

Accenture presently has a total of 25 advanced analytics applications accessible for the telecommunications, retail, financial services, and utilities industries. In addition to these ready-made applications developed through the Accenture Analytics Applications Platform, custom applications can also be created to meet a company’s specific needs.

Accenture’s advanced analytics applications can be run on their own or through the Accenture Insights Platform. Launched last month, the Accenture Insights Platform is a cloud-based, end-to-end analytics-as-a-service solution comprised of an integrated suite of leading technologies, consumption-based commercial arrangements, and enterprise support.

4 analysts have rated the shares as a Strong Buy. Nine Wall Street analysts have rated the stock with Buy recommendation, and 14 have assigned a “Hold” recommendation to the company.

Accenture plc is engaged in providing administration consulting, technology and outsourcing services. The Company’s business is structured around five operating groups, which together comprises of 19 industry groups serving clients in industries globally. The Company’s segment comprises Communications, Media & Technology, Financial Services, Health & Public Service, Products, and Resources.

0

0

0

0

0