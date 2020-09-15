A USA based company Chesapeake Energy Corporation Surging 6.74% Today. Stocks Newswire

A USA based company, Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. Share of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) climbed 6.74% and is at $4.59 in the Real-Time trading session. The company opened at $4.56 on Wednesday, and is moving between $4.30 – $4.70. The company offered net profit margin of 0.00% while its gross profit margin was 74.30%. ROE was recorded as -366.60% while ATR was 0.61.

As of December 31, 2015, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.504 billion barrels of oil equivalent, after oil prices jumped more than 2%.

WTI crude is rising 3.64% to $37.83 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude is increasing 2.85% to $40.78 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange this morning.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) is weighing a sale of some of its holdings in an oil-soaked patch of shale in Oklahoma known as the Stack, as the natural gas giant unloads assets to pay down debt, according to people familiar with the matter. according to Bloomberg

The Oklahoma City-based company recently interviewed advisers to oversee a potential sale, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter isn’t public. It has also held informal talks with potential buyers, they said.

The Stack and another Oklahoma oil field called the Scoop are two of the best places in the U.S. to drill for oil right now because producers can still make money despite low commodity prices. Gastar Exploration Inc. and Vanguard Natural Resources LLC have recently hired advisers to sell assets in the area.

As the owner ship concerns stocks institutional ownership remained 96.80% while insider ownership included 1.40%. The share capital of CHK has 664.99 Million outstanding shares amid them 2.50 Billion shares have been floated in market.

For investors focus on the performance of the stocks so the CHK showed weekly ahead performance of 55.80% which was maintained for the month at 40.52%. Correspondingly the negative performance for the quarter was remained 5.49% and if took notice on yearly performance that was 69.62% whereas the year to date performance halted at 4.44%.

The stock is going forward its 52 week low with 206.00% and lagging behind from its 52 week high price with 72.97%. CHK last month stock price volatility remained 21.41%.

Company’s beta coefficient included 1.72. Beta factors measures the amount of market risk associated with market trade.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation(NYSE:CHK) has received rating from Wall-Street Analysts. Currently the stock has been rated as “Buy” from “1” Analysts. “4” analyst has suggested “Sell” for the company. “20” analysts have rated the company as a “Hold”. Strong Buy rating was given by “1” analysts and Underperform rating was given by “7” analyst. Chesapeake, whose former chief executive and co-founder Aubrey McClendon died last week, has been selling assets and retiring bonds to lower its roughly $10.7 billion of debt.