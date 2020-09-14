U.S. Stocks NEWS Update: BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY), WaferGen Bio-systems, (NASDAQ:WGBS), Opko Health, (NYSE:OPK), Citizens Financial Group, (NYSE:CFG)

The SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator for September 2015 measured 3.79%, up from 3.46% in August.

SS&C GlobeOps Forward Redemption Indicator of 3.79% for September of 2015 is an improvement contrast to both prior month and year over year figures, said Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, SS&C Technologies. The bulk of the improvement was in longer term planned redemptions, with some concentrated activity among certain funds, so it is too early to say whether this is a change in recent trends which have been relatively stable despite market volatility.

The SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator represents the sum of forward redemption notices received from investors in hedge funds administered by SS&C GlobeOp on the SS&C GlobeOp platform, divided by the AuA at the startning of the month for SS&C GlobeOp fund administration clients on the SS&C GlobeOp platform. Forward redemptions as a percentage of SS&C GlobeOps assets under administration on the SS&C GlobeOp platform have trended significantly lower since reaching a high of 19.27% in November 2008. The next publication date is October 21, 2015.

Published on the 15th business day of the month, the SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator presents a timely and accurate view of the redemption pipeline for investors in hedge funds on the SS&C GlobeOp administration platform. Movements in the Indicator reflect investor confidence in their allocations to hedge funds. Indicator data is based on actual investor redemption notifications received. Unlike subscriptions, redemption notifications are typically received 30-90 days in advance of the redemption date. Investors may, and sometimes do, cancel redemption notices. In addition, the establishment and enforcement of redemption notices may vary from fund to fund.

The SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Index (the Index) is a family of indices published by SS&C GlobeOp. A unique set of indices by a hedge fund administrator, it offers clients, investors and the overall market a welcome transparency on liquidity, investor sentiment and performance. The Index is based on a noteworthy platform of diverse and representative assets.

U.S. Stocks NEWS: On Monday, Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY), lost -1.07% to $7.42.

BlackBerry Ltd has seen an almost 5 percent improvement in its share price over the past month.

According to the RBC Capital report, the integration of Good Technology “suggests organic MDM acceleration may be a few quarters out with incremental opex near-term.”

The company is slated to report its earnings results on September 25. Sue anticipates BlackBerry to report a sharp year-on-year decline in SAF revenues. Although the software and other contributions are growing, they are still too small to offset this decline. Sue also anticipates the company to report loss per share of $0.11, representing opex of $319 million.

On the other hand, Sue believes that the FY16 software revenue target would be achievable, although the mix is unlikely to be what was initially predictable. Apart from the $40 million in quarterly GAAP revenues predictable after the closure of the Good Technology deal, BlackBerry’s other acquisitions are predictable to drive revenue growth in the latter half of FY16.

“BlackBerry is rolling up software assets with the Good acquisition. Good brings a platform that assists BlackBerry address some of the work needed on iOS containerization,” Sue stated.

BlackBerry Limited provides wireless communications solutions worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry wireless solutions, which comprise the sale of BlackBerry handheld devices; and the provision of data communication, and compression and security infrastructure services enabling BlackBerry handheld wireless devices to send and receive wireless messages and data.

Shares of WaferGen Bio-systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:WGBS), skyrocketed 90.06% to $3.25, during its last trading session.

WaferGen Bio-systems presented results from its Single-Cell System at the Single Cell Genomics Conference in Utrecht, The Netherlands. The poster presentation comprised results from early access collaborators at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The landmark results demonstrated the ability of WaferGens Single-Cell System to isolate thousands of single cells and process specific cells of interest for downstream analysis using Next Generation Sequencing (NGS).

The results demonstrated that WaferGens Single-Cell system can compriseently isolate up to 1,800 single cells per chip and also identify and process individual cells using its automated image analysis software. The Single-Cell system was shown to be capable of isolating various cell types, counting mixtures of K562, U-87 MG, Z138 and Hela cells in experiments designed to mimic the heterogeneous cell types present in complex samples. In additional experiments where two cell types were mixed to contain about 1% of one of the cell types, the Single-Cell System was able to unambiguously identify wells that contained each cell type as evidenced by the analysis of NGS data from ~100,000 sequencing reads per cell.

Data presented in early access experiments performed at Dr. Nicholas Navins laboratory at MD Anderson Cancer Center showed that over a thousand SKBR3 cells (a triple negative breast cancer cell line), in addition to nuclei isolated from these cells, can be isolated and dispensed. In additional early access experiments highlighted at the conference, the WaferGen Single-Cell System was capable of isolating and selecting over 13,000 single cells in less than 8 hours using the systems automated dispensing and image analysis software.

WaferGen Bio-systems, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells systems for gene expression quantification, genotyping, and stem cell research for the life sciences and pharmaceutical drug discovery industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

Shares of Opko Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK), declined -5.15% to $9.94, during its last trading session.

Recently, the CEO & Chairman of Opko Health (OPK), Phillip Frost, bought shares of OPK for $131.2k.

Over the last month, Phillip Frost has stated 14 Buy trades on OPK for a total of $8.45M. In addition to Phillip Frost, 2 other OPK executives stated Buy trades in the last month.

Looking at blogger coverage of OPK, there is a 84% Bullish tendency on the stock, in relation to a 75% average bullish tendency within the Healthcare sector.

Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Opko Health has been positive based on 141 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

OPKO Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and proprietary technologies in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics.

Finally, Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG), ended its last trade with 0.63% gain, and closed at $23.90.

Citizens Financial Group, declared its plans to release third quarter 2015 results on Friday, October 23 at 7:00 am ET.

Zacks cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.Net reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is a retail bank holding company. It offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. The Bank offers consumer loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, deposit products, internet banking, and trust services. It also operates online, telephone, and mobile banking platforms. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.”

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, N.A. and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

