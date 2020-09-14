U.S Stocks Investor’s Alert: Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

On Friday, Shares of Ambev SA (ADR) (NYSE:ABEV), gained 1.26% to $5.22. 12.20 million shares of the company were exchanged.

The stock is up down -16.08% in this year through last close. The stock, as of recent close, has shown weekly upbeat performance of 2.55% which was maintained at 5.03% in 1-month period.

Ambev S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. The company operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments.

Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), declined -1.93% to $39.64, during its last trading session.

MiX Telematics ( MIXT), a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, announced today that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), to provide fleet management, safety and compliance solutions for Halliburtons North American fleet of more than 15,000 vehicles.

Headquartered in Houston, Halliburton is one of the worlds largest providers of products and services to the energy industry.

MiX solutions will enable Halliburton to improve safety, efficiency and compliance in its fleet by:

Targeting training to driver behavior.

Improving overall fleet efficiency, including fuel economy and asset utilization.

Ensuring compliance with local, state and federal regulations.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation.

At the end of Friday’s trade, Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG), inclined 0.06% to $15.46.

NRG Energy declares the completion of an energy technology project at NRG Park®, the 350-acre sports and entertainment complex encompassing NRG Stadium® and surrounding facilities. The efficient and renewable energy installations comprise solar panels, mobile phone power stations, electric vehicle charging stations, outdoor roof lighting and energy-efficient LED lights, making NRG Stadium the first professional sports venue in Texas to draw upon these advanced features.

To complement NRG Park’s design, hundreds of solar panels and colorful lighting were installed above pedestrian walkways and gathering places, providing shade to visitors and assisting power the facilities. The panels are located atop the two pedestrian bridges that span Kirby Drive, above the stadium entrance at Budweiser Plaza and over the new NRG EVgo® charging station lot. These installations are predictable to generate 181KW of renewable energy at the home of the Houston Texans and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™. Also located at NRG Stadium are seven NRG Street Charge® stations, each a 12.5-foot tower equipped with solar panels and a bevy of mobile device charging cables where visitors can plug in and get a free charge.

The project’s completion coincides with Energy Action Month, a nationally recognized initiative each October that focuses attention on the electricity we use in our daily lives and encourages people to improve their energy efficiency. Last October, NRG Stadium heeded this call to action by switching on its 65,000 LED lights for the first time. This extensive system of high-efficiency lighting made the stadium one of the first in professional sports to install this technology, which uses 60 percent less energy than the preceding lights.

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, operates as a power company. The company provides electricity; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; carbon administration and specialty services; and various energy services, such as operations, maintenance, technical, development, and asset administration services.

