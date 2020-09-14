Traders Are Watching: Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

During Tuesday’s Morning trade, Shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS), lost -2.43% to $0.0763.

Aeterna Zentaris, declared that the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has recommended that the pivotal Phase 3 ZoptEC (Zoptarelin Doxorubicin in Endometrial Cancer) study with zoptarelin doxorubicin in women with advanced, recurrent or metastatic endometrial cancer, continue as planned. The DSMBs decision follows completion of its pre‑specified second interim analysis on efficacy and safety for the ZoptEC Phase 3 trial at about 192 events. In April 2015 , the DSMB made the same recommendation following its first pre-specified analysis on safety and futility at about 124 events. A final analysis of the data is predictable at about 384 events.

David Dodd , Chairman and CEO of Aeterna Zentaris, commented, This positive second recommendation from the DSMB is an important milestone since it supports our continuation of the ZoptEC Phase 3 trial in endometrial cancer until its completion. The DSMB recommendation was based upon a comprehensive review of the data on efficacy and safety. We believe that zoptarelin doxorubicin has the potential to become the first FDA approved medical therapy for advanced, recurrent endometrial cancer. This could result in its rapid adoption as a novel core therapy for patient treatment and administration, and therefore, would represent a noteworthy market opportunity for the Company. Moving forward, we are ongoing to develop our commercialization plans regarding zoptarelin doxorubicin in this indication, counting establishing additional partnerships in territories that wont be pursued by Aeterna Zentaris. In addition, contingent on the success of the ZoptEC program, we have additional areas of interest for further therapeutic development, counting ovarian, prostate and triple negative breast cancer.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and womens health. The company’s product pipeline comprises MACRILEN, which accomplished the Phase 2 trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency; and zoptarelin doxorubicin, which is in Phase 3 clinical study zoptarelin doxorubicin in endometrial cancer (ZoptEC) of the compound in women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer.

Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), inclined 0.70% to $32.43, during its current trading session.

Recently, Lt. Gov. Sue Ellspermann, who chairs the Indiana Counterterrorism and Security Council, joined Purdue University Chief Information Officer Gerry McCartney and Intel Vice President Rick Echevarria to declare the opening of the state of Indiana Security Operations Center (SOC) near the Purdue campus.

The SOC is a project of the new Indiana Information Sharing and Analysis Center (IN-ISAC) – a joint mission of the Indiana Office of Technology, Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Indiana National Guard, Indiana State Police, Purdue University, Intel Security and other private sector partners.

At the outset, the IN-ISAC is focusing on serving Indiana state government and Purdue University through the sharing of threat information and partnershipon strategies. It provides real-time network monitoring, vulnerability identification and threat warnings of state government computer systems.

As much as anything, Ellspermann said, the new center in its current incarnation assists establish a more robust framework for mitigating cybersecurity threats going into the future.

Under the supervision of two managers, the students – with restricted access to information and resources plus the stewardship of Intel Security – will assist resolve lower-level issues. This will enable security specialists at the Indiana Office of Technology in Indianapolis to devote more of their time and attention to higher-priority and more sensitive issues.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells integrated digital technology platforms worldwide. It operates through PC Client Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Mobile and Communications Group, Software and Services, and All Other segments.

Finally, Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), lost -0.14%, and is now trading at $70.18.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, officially launched its 2015 11.11 Global Shopping Festival in a ceremony at its Hangzhou, China, headquarters. At the event, Alibaba outlined its international strategy to serve as the “gateway to China�? for brands worldwide. Representatives from 39 countries, more than 40 partnering international brands, and nearly 30 fresh food associations from around the world were in attendance. Alibaba Group executives Jack Ma, executive chairman, Daniel Zhang, chief executive officer, and Michael Evans, president, addressed the key priorities and aims of this year’s 11.11 festival.

With the Chinese consumption economy as the main backdrop and driving force behind the world’s largest shopping event, Jack Ma offered his insights and shared his optimism with the audience. “There are presently 300 million middle class in China, and that number will rise to 500 million in 10 to 15 years. This will be an opportunity for every nation,�? he said. “China’s consumption power will rise quickly and that will not only drive China’s economy but also the world’s economy.�?

In addition to international businesses, Alibaba is also partnering with individual countries to facilitate imports directly into China. At the 11.11 launch ceremony, Alibaba and the attending fresh food trade associations agreed to make Alibaba the number-one platform to sell fresh imports from overseas directly to Chinese consumers. Evans also declared at the event that Alibaba Group will be expanding its physical presence in Europe and the U.S., which will involve opening new offices in Italy, France and Germany in the coming months, in addition to growing its footprint in the U.K.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its auxiliaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates Taobao Marketplace, an online shopping destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Juhuasuan, a group buying marketplace; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.