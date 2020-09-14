Notable Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD), Activision Blizzard, (NASDAQ:ATVI)

On Thursday, Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), gained 1.50% to $111.86. 37.67 million shares of the company were exchanged.

Apple® declared that ResearchKit™ is enabling new research studies on autism, epilepsy and melanoma. ResearchKit turns iPhone® into a powerful tool for medical research by assisting doctors, scientists and other researchers gather data more frequently and more accurately from participants using iPhone apps. With ResearchKit, study participants can review an interactive informed consent process, easily complete active tasks or submit survey responses, and choose how their health data is shared with researchers, making contributions to medical research easier than ever. Researchers and developers have already contributed to ResearchKit, with more than 50 researchers adding to the open source framework.

Jeff Williams, Apple’s senior vice president of Operations stated that they’re honored to work with world-class medical institutions and provide them with tools to better understand diseases and ultimately assist people lead healthier lives. In just six months, ResearchKit apps studying everything from asthma and diabetes to Parkinson’s disease, are already providing insights to scientists around the world and more than 100,000 participants are choosing to contribute their data to advance science and medical research.

With user permission, researchers designing studies using ResearchKit can also access data from the Health app such as weight, blood pressure, glucose levels, and other data measured by third-party devices and apps, to capture real-time data right from the iPhone. Access to the accelerometer, microphone, gyroscope and GPS sensors in iPhone deliver additional insight into a participant’s gait, motor impairment, fitness, speech and memory, delivering more objective data to medical researchers.

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, watches, and portable digital music players worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Shares of JD.Com Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:JD), surged 2.90% to $26.26, during its last trading session.

JD.com, Inc. (JD), Chinas largest online direct sales company, recently declared the opening of its first U.S. facility, a new research and development center located in Silicon Valley. Dedicated yesterday in Santa Clara, the new office will focus on developing and enhancing new and existing technologies that will improve the user experience for its customers in China and boost the company’s offerings.

The new facility will also allow easier interactions between the company and U.S. retailers, partners and brands seeking to establish or expand their presence in China on JD’s shopping platforms.

The weekend dedication ceremony was hosted by members of the JD.com leadership team, counting Rain Long, chief human resources officer and general counsel; Chen Zhang, senior vice president of JD.com and head of R&D for JD Mall; and Dennis Weng, chief technical advisor for JD Mall. The event was also attended by representatives from a number of leading Silicon Valley tech companies counting Intel, ZestFinance, Mellanox and Wish.

JD.com, Inc., through its auxiliaries, operates as an online direct sales company in the Peoples Republic of China. It primarily offers electronics and home appliances products; and general merchandise products, counting audio and video products, and books.

Finally, Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI), ended its last trade with 2.36% gain, and closed at $33.80.

In celebration of the highly anticipated return of Guitar Hero, Activision Publishing, Inc., a wholly owned partner of Activision Blizzard, Inc. ( ATVI), is partnering with crowd-sourced music video creation app musical.ly to kick off Guitar Hero TV Star, which will ask fans to submit clips of themselves singing and dancing along to Ed Sheeran’s hit song “Sing.” The end result will be a world premiere, user-generated music video in GHTV, Guitar Hero Live’s playable music video network.

GHTV, the world’s first playable music video network, is a revolutionary way to play Guitar Hero, allowing fans to play along to a continually updated collection of official music videos, from the newest releases to favorite hits. Just one of the gameplay modes in Guitar Hero Live, GHTV is a living, breathing platform that will continue to grow, serving as an ever-expanding source for music discovery. And with the premiere of the fan-sourced music video for Ed Sheeran’s “Sing,” players will be able to jam along to the first ever fan-sourced video in GHTV. Starting recently through October 25, video clips will be chosen by a music video editor from those presented through the musical.ly app and then shared through Twitter and Instagram with the official #GuitarHeroTVStar hashtag. Fans can visit www.guitarhero.com/GHTVstar to find out more information on how to take part.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. develops and publishes online, personal computer (PC), video game console, handheld, mobile, and tablet games worldwide. The company develops and publishes interactive entertainment software products through retail channels or digital downloads; and downloadable content to a range of gamers.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.