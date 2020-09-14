Most Active Stocks Now: Youku Tudou (NYSE:YOKU), Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI), Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

At the end of Fridays trade, Youku Tudou Inc (ADR) (NYSE:YOKU)s shares surged 22.07% to $24.92.

Youku Tudou Inc (ADR) (YOKU) offered 12.10% EPS for prior five years. The company has -9.70% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was -6.50%. The company has $4.86 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 62.30%. Its price to book ratio was 2.28. Volatility of the stock was 4.39% for the week while for the month booked as 5.79%.

Youku Tudou, declared that its Board of Directors has received a nonbinding proposal, dated October 16, 2015, from Alibaba Group Holding Limited for a going private transaction in which it would acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of the Company, counting ordinary shares represented by American depositary shares, that are not owned by Alibaba for US$26.60 per ADS in cash, subject to certain conditions. The offer price set forth in the proposal letter represents a premium of about 30.2% over the closing price of the ADSs as quoted by the New York Stock Exchange on October 15, 2015, the last trading day before this declaration, and a premium of 44.5% to the volume-weighted average closing price of the ADSs as quoted by the NYSE during the last three months.

In connection with the proposal letter, certain shareholders of the Company, counting Victor Koo, the Companys founder, chairman and chief executive officer, Chengwei Capital and various entities associated with them have reached a Support Agreement with Alibaba, dated October 16, 2015, following which such shareholders have agreed to, among other things and solely in their capacity as shareholders of the Company, vote their shares of the Company in favor of the Transaction in accordance with the terms of the Support Agreement.

According to the proposal letter, Alibaba intends to fund the consideration payable in the Transaction with its cash on hand.

Youku Tudou Inc. is an Internet television company in the Peoples Republic of China. The Companys Youku and Tudou platforms enable users to search, view and share video content across multiple devices. Its monthly visitors from home and office personal computer (PC) users numbered approximately 256 million and 169 million for Youku platform and Tudou platform, respectively.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)s shares dropped -0.25% to $3.96.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has beta value of 1.71. The company has the market capitalization of $21.27 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was 5.80% while its return on equity ratio was 51.10%. ATR value of company was 0.07 while stock volatility for week was 1.54% while for month was 1.90%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was -11.42 and its current ratio was -0.60.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and local traffic reports for 22 metropolitan markets. It also streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; and offer applications to allow consumers to access its Internet radio service on smartphones and tablet computers.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), ended its Fridays trading session with -0.90% loss, and closed at $13.14.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is currently valued at $5.05 billion. The company has 384.49 million shares outstanding and 85.90% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 1.41 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 0.81. The company exchanged hands with 11.62 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 12.11 million shares. It beta stands at 1.51.

Southwestern Energy Company is an energy company engaged in natural gas and oil exploration, development and production (E&P). The Company is focused on creating and capturing additional value through its natural gas gathering and marketing businesses, which it refer to as Midstream Services. The Company conducts its business through subsidiaries.

