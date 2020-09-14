Mix Active Stocks in Focus: Mosaic (NYSE:MOS), GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO), RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII)

At the end of Fridays trade, Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)s shares surged 0.03% to $34.94.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) declared a $25,000 contribution to the American Red Cross in South Carolina for disaster relief efforts in areas experiencing historic flooding.

Headquartered in Plymouth, Minn., Mosaic supplies crop nutrition products to agribusiness customers in South Carolina and in the region. Mosaics contribution to the Red Cross will assist with safety and shelter, food and water, emotional support services, and long-term assistance and cleanup efforts.

The Red Cross has stated that it has presently offered more than 116,500 meals and snacks, 82,000 relief items, and more than 3,500 health and mental health services statewide during this flooding disaster.

The Mosaic Company produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients for the agricultural industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Phosphates and Potash.

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO), ended its Fridays trading session with -0.07% loss, and closed at $28.52.

GoPro, Inc. (GPRO), enabler of some of most engaging content, declared the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts (SCA) is a flagship partner in the creative community as it kicks off GoPro Awards. Declared yesterday, GoPro Awards is GoPros always-on content platform that rewards the GoPro community for sharing their best GoPro photos, raw video clips and video edits for inclusion in GoPro Channel programming, licensing and more. As part of the program with USC, GoPro offered cameras and accessories to film school students and will start guided workshops, education and one-on-one mentorship this fall.

Together at USC earlier recently, GoPro CEO Nick Woodman and USCs Dean Elizabeth Daley declared this unique partnership before a live audience of GoPro employees, USCs Cinematic Arts students, alumni and friends. In addition to the camera donation and operateshops, it was declared that GoPro will showcase top talent from USC on its GoPro Awards platform and students will also be eligible to receive monetary rewards through the program.

Were excited to welcome GoPro to the School of Cinematic Arts, said Elizabeth Daley, Dean of USCs School of Cinematic Arts. Our students are some of the most talented in the world, and were always working to make their experience richer and more diverse. Adding GoPro to the mix does exactly that. As entertainment platforms for short-form content continue to diversify on film, mobile and television, were hopeful this partnership will assist to make our students most fascinating ideas a reality. Were looking forward to what they create with their GoPros.

GoPro, Inc. develops hardware and software solutions to alleviate consumer pain points associated with capturing, managing, sharing, and enjoying engaging content. The company offers HERO line of capture devices, such as cameras; premium accessories, counting battery BacPac, smart remote, and LCD touch BacPac accessories; and mounts comprising equipment-based mounts comprising of helmet, handlebar, roll bar, and grip and tripod mounts that enable consumers to capture content while engaged in a range of activities, in addition to mounts that enable customers to wear the mount on their bodies, such as wrist housings, chest harnesses, and head straps.

On Friday, RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:RXII)s shares declined -10.45% to $0.480.

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (RXII), declared that results from a blinded panel and an Investigator review show that incision sites treated with RXI-109 after scar revision surgery achieved better scores as contrast to control incision sites in the same subjects, three months post scar revision surgery.

In the first two arms of this ongoing Phase 2a study, subjects were given six intradermal injections of RXI-109, either at 5 mg/cm or 10 mg/cm, starting two weeks after scar revision surgery, with the last of the six doses administered three months post revision surgery. Subjects had one portion of the revised scar treated with RXI-109, whereas another part of the scar was revised but left untreated. This 3-month analysis comprised of 16 subjects of which 15 were evaluable and 1 was lost to follow-up. Of those 15 subjects, eight were treated with 5 mg/cm of RXI-109 and seven were treated with 10 mg/cm of RXI-109. All subjects were assessed using four different evaluation methods:

POSAS (Physician and Observer Scar Assessment Scale): A compiled score based on investigator assessments of factors contributing to scar quality. These scores are offered by the investigators for both the treated and the untreated portion of the scar of their individual subjects in person;

VAS (Visual Analogue Scale): A score based on a 10 point scale ranging from 1 (fine line scar) to 10 (worst scar possible) offered by the investigators for their individual subjects;

A blinded assessment of photographs of the revision sites for 15 subjects by Investigators in which the clinicians were asked to indicate for Scars A and B as to which is better or not different’;

A separate assessment of photographs of the revision sites for 15 subjects by a blinded panel, separate from the Investigators, in which the panel members were asked to indicate for Scars A and B as to which is better or not different .

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies primarily in the areas of dermatology and ophthalmology. The company develops therapies based on siRNA technology and immunotherapy agents.

